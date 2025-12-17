Several students hospitalized after Moorestown school bus crash

Several students hospitalized after Moorestown school bus crash

School bus involved in a crash with a sedan in Moorestown Tues., Dec. 17, 2025 (6 ABC Action News via YouTube)

🚨School bus crash in Moorestown sends six students and four adults to hospitals

🚨A sedan was heavily damaged with deployed airbags

🚨A cause of the crash is still under investigation

 

MOORESTOWN — Ten people were injured in a crash between a car and a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Moorestown police said six students, the school bus driver, and three occupants of the sedan were injured in the crash at the intersection of Hartford and Borton Landing roads and taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The other students on the bus were taken to a nearby location to be picked up by their parents.

Video of the crash shows the sedan heavily damaged on the passenger side with the airbags deployed. There was some damage to the front of the bus.

Sedan involved in a crash with a school bus in Moorestown Tues., Dec. 17, 2025 (6 ABC Action News via YouTube)
loading...

Counselors offered to students

Officials did not disclose what school the students attend or their ages.  "Moorestown Township Public Schools" is written on the side of the bus.

The district said that counselors will be available Wednesday "to provide additional support to any students who may need reassurance."

The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

