NEPTUNE CITY — One of New Jersey’s leading advocates for LGBTQ rights has been accused of child endangerment in a household incident that became public.

Christian Fuscarino, 35, executive director of Garden State Equality since 2016, is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by a caretaker and misdemeanor simple assault.

The case was first reported by NJ.com, citing court documents.

Court documents detail alleged incident involving foster child

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by investigators, Fuscarino is a foster or resource parent of the child involved. Home security video from Nov. 9 shows Fuscarino pulling the boy from bed and slapping him several times, before pushing him against a wall, investigators said.

Following the incident, another person brought the child for an interview with the Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center.

Investigation referred to Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office

The case was referred to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Nov. 20, after another member of the household went on record as a witness.

A defense attorney for Fuscarino called the incident a “difficult personal family moment.”

Defense calls incident a private family matter made public

The affidavit makes a note of separate residences since November 2024 without disclosing the other individual’s name.

“Unfortunately, this private moment has now become public,” defense attorney Mitchell Ansell said in a statement sent to NJ.com.

Among Ansell's previous high-profile cases, he represented Bruce Springsteen in the rock star's DWI case stemming from an incident in Sandy Hook in 2020.

