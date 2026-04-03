Queer and Trans Market coming to New Jersey

Queer and Trans Market coming to New Jersey

Photo by Cecilie Bomstad on Unsplash

Well, here’s something that I’m sure will have certain prudes clutching their pearls. There’s a market coming to New Jersey that will have vendors, artists displaying their creations, live music, food, and more. But this isn’t any old flea market or craft fair.

Read More: Tickets on Sale for New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant 2026

Photo by Hanyang Zhang on Unsplash
loading...

This one is called The New Jersey Queer & Trans Makers Market.

Yes, the name says it all. This is specifically for those in the LGBTQ+ community as a way to connect and sell goods. And, frankly, just have a good time together in a place that’s safe. It’s happening on Sunday, April 26 from noon to 5 p.m. You’ll find them at The Community House of Moorestown, located at 16 East Main St. in Moorestown, New Jersey.

According to app.com, this is the first time The New Jersey Queer & Trans Makers Market and Garden State Equality are bringing this market to the South Jersey area. Also new is an option called “Pay It Forward” where you can donate a ticket to anyone who can’t afford one.

Photo by Ilia Bronskiy on Unsplash
loading...

If you want more information, you’ll find it here.

Now I understand this might ruffle some conservative feathers. It’s the kind of thing that makes some people uncomfortable.

But do the world a favor, if you’re a hater, let it go. This isn’t for you. I’m not part of that community either but they have every right to be left alone just like you do. As Taylor Swift said in her LGBTQ friendly song “you need to calm down.”

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey

If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

  • Adventure Kitchen
  • Angel Planet Foods
  • Anita's Baked Wonders
  • Bull 'N Bear Brewery
  • Fit Fed Puppy
  • Foraged Feast
  • Hummus Boss
  • Jana's Jammy
  • Java's Compost
  • Kariba Farms
  • Louis Organics
  • Luxx Chocolat
  • Made with Clay
  • Mangalitsa
  • Our Woods Maple Syrup
  • Roaming Acres Farm
  • Spice Sisters
  • Stefan's Polish Foods
  • Sustainable Haus
  • Valley Shepherd Creamery
  • WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Filed Under: Moorestown
Categories: Deminski & Moore, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM