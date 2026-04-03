Well, here’s something that I’m sure will have certain prudes clutching their pearls. There’s a market coming to New Jersey that will have vendors, artists displaying their creations, live music, food, and more. But this isn’t any old flea market or craft fair.

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This one is called The New Jersey Queer & Trans Makers Market.

Yes, the name says it all. This is specifically for those in the LGBTQ+ community as a way to connect and sell goods. And, frankly, just have a good time together in a place that’s safe. It’s happening on Sunday, April 26 from noon to 5 p.m. You’ll find them at The Community House of Moorestown, located at 16 East Main St. in Moorestown, New Jersey.

According to app.com, this is the first time The New Jersey Queer & Trans Makers Market and Garden State Equality are bringing this market to the South Jersey area. Also new is an option called “Pay It Forward” where you can donate a ticket to anyone who can’t afford one.

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If you want more information, you’ll find it here.

Now I understand this might ruffle some conservative feathers. It’s the kind of thing that makes some people uncomfortable.

But do the world a favor, if you’re a hater, let it go. This isn’t for you. I’m not part of that community either but they have every right to be left alone just like you do. As Taylor Swift said in her LGBTQ friendly song “you need to calm down.”