Crowned one of the best farmers' markets in the country in 2025, the Burlington Farmers Market celebrates its 20th season and opens for a pre-season opportunity on March 14, 2026, at the Burlington County Agricultural Center on Centerton Road in Moorestown.

This is a wonderful opportunity to shop for early-season produce, food, and crafts. The early open will feature vendors Black Sheep Farm, Pinelands Produce, Stephen Specca Farms, and Lani’s Farm. Selling cold-weather vegetables and produce.

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Early- season farmers market dates in Burlington County

This is a must-visit destination for fresh vegetables, produce, beef, pork, lamb, and seafood. The market also offers local honey, eggs, cheeses, breads, baked goods, pastas, pickles, sauces, jams, craft beers, spirits, coffee, tea, and more.

This is a perfect opportunity to peruse and, more importantly, buy from local New Jersey area providers.

There is a reason the Burlington Farmers Market was named one of the best in the country; it has so many choices and a full array of local products. I am a major fan.

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What you can buy at the Burlington Farmers Market

The early schedule is Saturday, March 14, March 28, April 11, and April 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.

The regular season of weekly Saturday markets will start on May 9th, 2026, with the traditional Opening Day and Spring Garden Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traditionally, it has been one of the biggest market days of the year. Special celebrations are planned for the start of the farmers market's 20th season.

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Opening Day celebration launches 20th season

The farmers market will run through Nov. 14 and there will be special theme days throughout the season and the annual holiday market in December.

I encourage you to enjoy a Saturday or two at the Burlington Farmers Market, not only will you enjoy the experience, but you will be helping New Jersey local farms and small businesses.

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For more information, please follow the link below:

https://www.burlcoagcenter.com/

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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