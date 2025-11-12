❗ Urgent manhunt in South Jersey

State Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect Linked to Series of Crimes

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — The New Jersey State Police have issued an urgent public alert as they search for a man accused of committing multiple crimes across South Jersey. Investigators are asking residents to help identify both the suspect and a distinct red Infiniti sedan believed to be tied to the incidents.

Police hunt suspect in South Jersey thefts and chase incidents

According to officials, the man is wanted in connection with several thefts and for eluding law enforcement officers. Though police have not released details on the individual crimes, they confirmed that the incidents span several towns in the southern part of the state.

On Tuesday night, the State Police released images of the suspect and his vehicle on Facebook, warning residents to be vigilant and to report any sightings immediately.

Distinctive red Infiniti at the center of South Jersey crime spree

The suspect’s car is a red four-door Infiniti sedan featuring a black hood, black sunroof, and black rims—details authorities hope will help witnesses recognize it. Police say the car has been spotted near multiple crime scenes.

“We’re asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle or has information about the driver to come forward,” a State Police spokesperson said.

Public urged to contact detectives with tips

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact the Troop “D” Moorestown Station Detective Bureau at 609-860-9000 ext. 3226. Callers may remain anonymous.

Authorities emphasized that the suspect should not be approached directly, and residents should instead alert law enforcement if the vehicle or individual is spotted.

