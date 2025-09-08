‘Philly Karen’ mystery explodes online as NJ woman and school district issue denials
⚾ A father retrieved a home run ball for his son at LoanDepot Park in Miami
⚾ A woman came after him and demanded he hand over the ball
⚾ The woman has not been identified but internet speculation runs rampant
A New Jersey woman and a school district here issued statements distancing themselves from the “Phillies Karen,” the fan who had a fit over a home run ball at a Phillies game at LoanDepot Park in Miami.
Showdown between fans in stadium
The video from Friday shows Drew Feltwell going down the aisle after the ball after Phillies' center fielder Harrison Bader slugged the homer in the fourth inning. Feltwell picks up the ball from in front of the woman and walks back to give his son the ball.
The woman marched behind him back to his seat and appeared to demand the ball. After a few moments, Feltwell hands over the ball.
It isn't clear from videos circulating on social media who initially secured the ball when it landed but the woman has been the target of nasty comments and threats to expose her identity.
Later in the game, a member of the Marlins' staff gave the boy a prize pack and another baseball as fans sitting near them in the stands cheered. The boy ended up going home with a signed bat from Bader, who met with him outside of the Phillies' clubhouse after the game.
Marcus Lemonis, Camping World CEO and star of CNBC reality TV show “The Profit,” later posted on his X account that he would pay for the young fan and his family to attend the World Series.
Who is 'Philly Karen?' Two denials
While the woman has not been identified, one woman and a school district came forward to distance themselves. The Hammonton School District said the woman does not work for the district despite internet speculation.
"Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding this entire situation," the district wrote on its Facebook page.
Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, of Moorestown, posted on her Facebook page that she is not the woman — and that she is a Red Sox fan.
"I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)," Richardson-Wagner wrote.
On a more serious note, Moorestown Democrats wrote on their Facebook page that the harassment of Richardson-Wagner over the post has been reported to the NJ State Police Cyber Crime unit.
