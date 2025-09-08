🚨The body of Toraya Reid, 28, was found with gunshot wounds

JACKSON — The sister of NBA star Naz Reid was fatally shot Saturday by a man she was dating, authorities said.

Her body was found in an Ocean County apartment complex on Saturday.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said shots were fired at the Paragon Apartment complex on Larsen Road around 11 a.m.

The body of Toraya Reid, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near an exit from one of the apartment buildings.

Shaquillie Green, 29, also of Jackson, was found a short distance away running along North New Prospect Road, where he was arrested. He is being held on a murder charge at the Ocean County Jail.

Billhimer did not disclose a motive for the shooting. He said Green and Toraya Reid had a "dating relationship."

Shaquillie Green (Ocean County Jail)

'My sister has a name'

Reid is a center for the Minnesota Timberwolves and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2024. His family is from Asbury Park.

In a 2023 interview with MplsStPaul magazine, Naz said his sister was like a parent.

“My older sister is super protective; she treats us like she’s our parent. Because I was the only boy, everybody was always paying attention to me because I was playing basketball in another city. Everybody made sure I was OK.”

In a Facebook post, Naz's Reid's other sister, Jakahya Smith, called Green a "coward."

"We always send our condolences and say we could never imagine ourselves in that situation… and yet here I am. Facing the unimaginable. Without you by my side," she wrote. "My sister has a name. She is not just some girl, she's not just the NBA superstar sister. She has a name and that is Toraya Reid."

Naz Reid's reaction to the news

Naz Reid has not publicly commented on his sister's death. He posted pictures on his Instatgram account of he and his sister as kids, according to People. The posts have since been removed.

Although he lived in Asbury Park, Naz played for Roselle Catholic High School. The school retired his number in January. As a teen, he mother gave her permission for Naz to move much closer into the Newark home of Rudy and Sheila Roundtree, whose son also played for Roselle Catholic.

Erin Vogt contributed to this report.

