Every day this week features beautiful weather for NJ except one

High pressure is in control of our atmosphere for the next two days, keeping skies sunny and temperatures a bit cooler than normal. It's going to feel more like typical late September weather than early September here, with highs in the lower 70s both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday won't be as nice a day, as clouds and spotty rain keep temperatures on the cool side. Then sunshine returns for the end of the week. Despite clickbait articles to the contrary, there are zero areas of concern in the tropics right now — rather unusual, as this week is the average peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Monday NJ weather: Mostly sunny and dry

Following this weekend's much-needed multi-inch rainfall, beautiful weather resumes this week. It will be a little taste of early fall, as temperatures generally hold 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Yielding cool mornings and nights, and mild afternoons.

There is definitely a chill in the air Monday morning, with some 40s in the coldest corners of the state. Temperatures are mainly in the lower 50s to start the day. The Jersey Shore, insulated by the warmer ocean and bay water, is seeing some 60s.

Highs Monday afternoon will reach about 70 to 75 degrees. With abundant sunshine, it will feel nice and warm. Both air and weather will stay completely dry, with a light north-northeast breeze.

Once sunset hits, in the 7 o'clock hour, you might be reaching for a sweatshirt or jacket. It will be another clear, dry, crisp, cool night with lows averaging lower-mid 50s across the Garden State.

Tuesday NJ weather: Let's do it again

By the numbers, Tuesday will be very similar to Monday. Afternoon highs will once again will reach about 70 to 75 degrees, with bone-dry air and bargain-basement humidity.

Sky cover will be the only difference. While Tuesday morning should stay bright and sunny, clouds will gently increase Tuesday afternoon.

The chance of a Tuesday evening shower is not zero. But I strongly favor our next opportunity for rain holding off until Wednesday.

Wednesday NJ weather: The one exception

A coastal storm system will clip (or "kiss") the Jersey Shore on Wednesday, producing our one "not nice" weather day of the week.

At the very least, we will see clouds across the state for the first part of Wednesday. There will be an opportunity for clearer skies to the west in the afternoon, but I would not bank on it.

Additionally, spotty showers are likely. Especially Wednesday morning, especially along the coast.

At least one forecast model — the GFS — paints a period of steadier, heavier rain enveloping New Jersey on Wednesday. I do not think it is the most likely scenario, but such healthy rain would be most welcome (despite the day turning more inclement). We'd still be talking about less than an inch of total rainfall here — the risk of flooding or severe weather will remain low.

Because of the clouds and raindrops, high temperatures on Wednesday will definitely be on the cool side. Don't expect thermometers to reach much above 70 degrees. Coastal areas may be stuck in the 60s all day.

Thursday NJ weather: Sunshine returns

By Thursday morning, that coastal low will be shooting away from New Jersey, and we will once again find ourselves in a pleasant slice of the atmosphere.

As sunshine returns on Thursday, temperatures will respond nicely. In fact, Thursday should be the warmest day of the week, with highs reaching about 80 degrees.

A weak cold front is forecast to slide through late Thursday, but should be dry. It will be enough to knock back high temperatures to the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday. Once again, sunshine should dominate the sky.

Our next chance of rain should hold off until after the weekend — early next week, at the earliest.

The tropics are eerily quiet — I say that because this week is the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. That does not mean we're out of the woods for tropical storms and hurricanes, as there's still a whole half a season left to go.

