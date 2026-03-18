Warming up from the 30s Wednesday to the 60s this weekend across NJ

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. In fact, it looks like it will be New Jersey's coldest day since the beginning of the month — brrr! Even in the dead of winter, late January to early February, this would be an unseasonably cold day, as high temperatures will only reach the 30s. At least the wind will be considerably lighter than Tuesday. And we will stay dry, aside from a possible flurry. A warming trend kicks in Thursday, as temps return to the 40s. Friday should be a mild first day of spring, back in the 50s although a period of wet weather is looking likely at night. And then the warming trend should carry into the upcoming weekend, despite abundant cloud cover. The latest forecast shows 50s for Saturday and 60s for Sunday.

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Wednesday NJ weather: Unseasonably cold

Even though I know it would be cold stepping out the front door Wednesday morning, I was shocked by just how wintry it felt. (I might have angrily yelled at the sky, for no reason whatsoever.) Maybe that's because just one week ago, we were in the 80s.

Now we have a day that would be right at home in the dead of winter, in late January or early February. Morning lows in the 20s. Afternoon highs in the mid 30s. That is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

At least winds will be much lighter than they were on Tuesday, which does make a big difference. And at least it is not snowing, although I can't rule out a few flurries flying around at some point Wednesday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. A generally bright and fair sky.

Wednesday night will be cold, with a freeze likely across most of the state once again. Look for lows in the upper 20s or so by Thursday morning.

Thursday NJ weather: Definitely better

Thursday will tap into some slightly warmer air, making for better, more comfortable weather for the last full day of winter.

Under partly sunny skies, high temperatures will reach into the mid 40s — still below normal, but 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday.

There is a chance of an evening rain or snow shower, thanks to the warm front that will be lifting through New Jersey. I do not anticipate any accumulations or travel issues.

Friday NJ weather: Mild start to spring

Finally — spring! The Vernal Equinox officially arrives Friday at 10:46 a.m. EDT. And we should have a lovely weather day to welcome the new season.

I will call it mostly sunny, a description that still allows for some passing clouds. High temperatures will push into the mid 50s, just above those seasonal normals. That is a good place to be here in mid to late March.

Eventually, a batch of scattered rain will take over the state late Friday. That wet weather could creep in as early as late Friday afternoon, with the most widespread raindrops expected overnight. Some models pump out some heavier stuff into early Saturday morning. Again, it is all rain, nothing wintry.

Saturday NJ weather: Weekend starts wet, but warmup continues

There could still be some residual rain showers early Saturday morning. The biggest impact will be leftover puddles on roads. And wet fields for any outdoor sporting events.

The weather for the rest of Saturday — and the rest of the weekend — looks fine. It will be mostly cloudy. But temperatures should stay in the 50s once again.

Sunday looks pretty cloudy too. But hopefully a surge of warmer air will push thermometers into the springtime 60s. (The European is even pumping out some 70s — I would not rule that out if we get some good sunshine mixed in.)

The warmth will not last forever, as cooler air returns next week. The ping-ponging spring temperatures continue. There are even hints of snowflakes in the forecast for next week. Nothing big, just typical early spring weather.

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.