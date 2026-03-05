Two pushes of rain for NJ Thursday, warmer weather is 72 hours away

Thursday NJ weather: Two pushes of rain

In this unsettled week of weather, we flip back to a "mainly wet" day for Thursday. And it looks like two main pushes of rain will come through New Jersey. Everyone in the state will get wet, with total rainfall ranging from a quarter-inch to the south, to over an inch to the north. But it is not necessarily going to rain all day.

In fact, the first band of rain has already exited the southern half of the state. So southern New Jersey will be mainly dry throughout the daytime hours. Meanwhile, northern New Jersey does look quite wet right into the afternoon.

When it is not actively raining, it will be cloudy and foggy and damp and dreary.

Temperatures will vary greatly from one side of the state to the other Thursday. In wet North Jersey, we may be stuck in the upper 30s through the afternoon. In drier South Jersey, lower 50s are a possibility. It stands to reason, therefore, that most of the state will be in the 40s throughout the day.

One more big push of rain — statewide — is expected Thursday evening through early Friday morning. Everyone likely gets wet again.

Two special notes with the nighttime rain. First, there is a chance for some rumbles of thunder, especially to the south where temperatures were able to warm up a bit. And second, for far northern New Jersey only, temperatures may be cold enough for some freezing rain. This would only be among the higher elevation hilltops north of Interstate 80 — the vast majority of NJ will stay wet only.

Overnight low temperatures will average upper 30s across the state.

Friday NJ weather: Miserably cool and cloudy

Friday is a backdoor cold front day, which means a new air mass will be moving in from the northeast. Influenced by the 38-degree ocean, this is a typical late winter / early spring plague that keeps our weather gloomy and miserably cool.

High temperatures on Friday will only reach about 40 to 45 degrees. Skies will be cloudy. Rain will be very limited, but we will probably see a smattering of sprinkles around.

Saturday NJ weather: Slow improvements

Saturday morning will be very similar to Friday. Expect thick clouds and patchy drizzle.

Then by late afternoon, we should finally see improving weather. Glimmers of sun will open the door to warming temperatures. I think high temperatures Saturday evening will push into the lower 50s. And thermometers may continue to warm into Saturday night.

Sunday NJ weather: The warmup is on!

All models are now pointing toward widespread 60s for all but far northern New Jersey on Sunday. It is likely to be our warmest day since Thanksgiving Eve.

Sunday should feature a mix of clouds and sun. I can't rule out a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday should be on the warm side too. Model guidance continues to promote 70s for high temperatures next week, although not necessarily for everyone. The Jersey Shore in particular will end up much much cooler, again because of that chilly ocean and bay water.

It is so much fun to have air temperatures in the 40s at the beach, then drive a few miles inland and find nice, springlike 70s. 'Tis the season!

