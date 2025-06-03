🐴 Motorist slams into parked car and speeds off

RIVERSIDE — A mystery man on horseback is being held as a hero for catching a driver who slammed into a vehicle and tried to get away in Burlington County, according to police.

It happened in Riverside on Saturday morning, according to Riverside police.

A woman who lived at a home on Middleton Street said she heard a loud crash outside on the street, police said.

NJ man and horse named Shiny A New Jersey man and his horse named Shiny (Riverside police) loading...

As she went outside, the woman saw a vehicle racing away. She looked around and saw that a parked car had been damaged.

Moments later, a man riding a horse appeared and told the woman he had seen the crash. The vehicle that sped off was a grey Honda Accord

Police only identified the man as "PJ." He was visiting Riverside to show off his horse to his friends.

But they gave the name of his horse, which is named Shiny.

Together, PJ and Shiny took off after the sedan and caught up. PJ got a partial plate from the vehicle and gave it to the police.

Later Saturday, police arrested 22-year-old Italo Lalvay Guaillasaca.

"We want to thank the witnesses in this case for being observant, coming forward, and making the calls to our officers. We’d especially like to thank PJ and his sidekick 'Shiny' for their efforts to get us the information that ultimately solved the case," police said.

Guaillasaca was charged with careless driving, driving without a license, failure to report an accident, and leaving the scene of an accident.

