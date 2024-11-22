⬛ NJ man gets jail for dragging cop

⬛ Driver was on illegal dirt bike

⬛ Group of bikers attacked, then fled

A 39-year-old Union County man has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for dragging a police officer into Route 22 while fleeing on an illegal dirt bike.

Victor Ogando-Marte, of Plainfield, was convicted in September by a Somerset County Jury of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly persons inflicting bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

At his sentencing on Friday, Ogando-Marte was also found guilty of a number of motor vehicle offenses and disorderly persons hindering and obstruction.

The presiding judge noted a strong need to deter this type of conduct, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Route 22 at Rock Ave

On April 13, 2022, Ogando-Marte was on his dirt bike as part of a large group of 15 to 20 riders, driving on Route 22 in North Plainfield.

The crew was driving recklessly during rush hour traffic, weaving in and out, popping wheelies, and blocking the paths of other vehicles, according to police.

Around the intersection of Rock Avenue near the local border with Green Brook, a North Plainfield police officer tried to stop Ogando-Marte.

Victor Ogando-Marte

He responded by dragging the officer via his bike, from the shoulder into the middle of the highway.

As the duo struggled, other dirt bikers circled and attacked the officer.

Police said others at the scene — including 911 callers, off-duty police officers and responding backup — ultimately helped subdue Ogando-Marte, while the other riders took off.

