Plainfield, NJ man convicted of assaulting officer with dirt bike

SOMERVILLE — After a week-long trial, a Plainfield man who dragged a police officer into the middle of Route 22 with his dirt bike was convicted.

On Sept. 13, a Somerset County Jury found Victor Ogando-Marte, 39, guilty of third-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, third-degree resisting arrest, and disorderly persons inflicting bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

His sentencing is booked for the first of November; Ogando-Marte faces up to five years in prison.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office says that on April 13, 2022, Ogando-Marte was driving an illegal dirt bike on Route 22 in North Plainfield with around 15 to 20 others.

Trial testimony revealed that, during rush hour, the dirt bike pack was engaging in reckless driving. Near the intersection of Rock Avenue, North Plainfield Police Officer James Kirchner attempted to arrest Ogando-Marte but he used the dirt bike to drag Kirchner onto highway and hurt him.

Authorities say that at this point Ogando-Marte continued to resist arrest, while other dirt bikers circled and attacked the officer. He was ultimately subdued thanks to off-duty officers, backup, 911 callers, and Good Samaritans, per the prosecutor's office. The other dirt bikers fled.

