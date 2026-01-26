⚖️ New NJ domestic violence law enters pilot phase with electronic monitoring.

⚖️ Inspired by a Toms River homicide, the program targets repeat offenders in Ocan County.

⚖️ Advocates welcome the step, urging enforcement and expanded protections for survivors.

One of New Jersey's newest laws finally launches a test run of electronic monitoring of certain domestic violence offenders, starting in Ocean County.

State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, was a primary sponsor of the bipartisan legislation finally signed by outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy this month.

The law applies to those convicted of violating a domestic violence order, after years of similar measures stalled in Trenton.

Law includes $2.5 million funding and offender-paid costs

The law includes a $2.5 million appropriation to launch the program, while putting other expenses on each domestic violence offender selected for monitoring.

Electronic monitoring is already used for Meghan’s Law offenders, so this program can be launched rather quickly, Singleton recently said to New Jersey 101.5.

The pilot program is in Ocean County as it was inspired by local domestic violence victim, Letizia “Lisa” Zindell.

Ocean County pilot inspired by killing of Lisa Zindell

Zindell was killed in 2009 by her ex-fiancé, who had been released from jail a day before despite violating a restraining order several times.

"Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the Division of Youth and Family Services," a remembrance of Zindell, posted by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said last year.

Singleton said “doing nothing has not worked,” and so we owe it to domestic violence victims to try and offer additional, effective tools.

He added that an ultimate goal would be to expand such electronic monitoring to other counties in New Jersey.

Read More: Understanding domestic violence support resources in New Jersey

Advocates cautiously optimistic, call for stronger protections

Among those reacting to the pilot program is Liz Graham, CEO of 180 Turning Lives Around. The Monmouth County nonprofit offers services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Graham said while this “progressive” law is a step in the right direction, it cannot be a stand-alone solution — handling domestic violence cases still requires clear oversight, rapid response to violations and — always — access to survivors’ resources.

She also said she hopes to see legislators reexamine which repeat offenders will be monitored, and expand the requirements to include those found to have strangled or choked survivors.

“Domestic violence does not discriminate. One in three individuals will be a survivor of domestic violence in their lifetime, Graham said.

