⭕ New Jersey is launching a two-year psilocybin research pilot involving three hospitals across the state.

⭕ Supporters say the psychedelic compound in “magic mushrooms” may help treat depression, PTSD, addiction and other mental health conditions.

⭕ Advocates stress the law does not legalize psilocybin — access will be limited to research under federal regulations.

New Jersey is launching a pilot program for psilocybin research through specific hospital participation under a law signed in January.

Psilocybin is a chemical that comes from certain types of mushrooms — commonly referred to as “magic mushrooms.” It is considered a psychedelic drug, which temporarily disrupts communication between networks within the brain.

The substance, which advocates say is non-addictive, has been used by indigenous communities for thousands of years as part of sacred religious ceremonies and traditions.

New advisory board will select three hospitals for two-year study

Under the Psilocybin Behavioral Health Access and Services Act, the Department of Health will empanel an 11-member Psychedelic Therapy and Research Advisory Board and choose three hospitals — one each in the state's south, north and central regions — to help administer the two-year program. The law also earmarked $6 million for the program.

This is about considering the expansion of therapeutic access to psilocybin while following FDA and DEA regulations, according to New Jersey Psychedelic Therapy Association founder Denise Rue.

Psilocybin mushrooms ready for harvest. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Psilocybin mushrooms ready for harvest. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) loading...

Advocates stress psilocybin use is not legalized in New Jersey

Rue said this is a medical service delivery model not a dispensary situation, adding “this is not like cannabis.”

“Psilocybin is a safe but a powerful substance. What we’re advocating for is that people are educated to use it in a safe and supported setting,” Rue said in a interview with New Jersey 101.5.

“We did not legalize it. People cannot access this as in Oregon or Colorado at specific service centers,” she said, adding that there has been a lot of misinformation since the law was signed by outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy in January.

Research suggests psilocybin may help depression, PTSD and addiction

There is already a good deal of research that shows psilocybin goes far beyond symptom management, with potential for treating a range of mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, addiction, anxiety, OCD, and “end-of-life existential distress.”

“It has what we call trans-diagnostic efficacy— so it doesn't just treat one or two conditions; it works by getting to the root of an issue,” Rue said.

There are three parts of the therapy: a session for preparation, another for the administering of the drug and then a third session for integration of the results.

During testimony in November, New Jersey veterans and mental-health advocates urged lawmakers to consider the substance’s value reaching well beyond its “recreational reputation.”

Read More: How psilocybin therapy could transform mental health in NJ

eskymaks eskymaks loading...

In the 1950s and 1960s, research institutions and private psychiatrists and clinics were using psychedelics. But under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 — and what federal officials tout as tighter regulation of pharmaceutical research — the research was shut down.

The FDA categorized psilocybin as "a breakthrough therapy" in 2018 for depression.

In 2000, Johns Hopkins researchers were the first to secure U.S. regulatory approval to resume research with psychedelics.

Over 20 years later, Johns Hopkins Medicine was awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health to explore the potential impacts of psilocybin on tobacco addiction.

LOOK: These Everyday Photos Show Life in the 1990s as It Really Was Before smartphones and algorithms, there were AOL logins, floppy disks, mall hangouts, and one family computer everyone had to share. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom