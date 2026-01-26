🚔 An 18-year-old Hunterdon County man is accused of impersonating a police officer during traffic stop incidents in Raritan and Readington.

RARITAN TOWNSHIP — After a Hunterdon County teenager was charged with impersonating a police officer in recent fake stop incidents in Raritan and Readington townships, his parents are now facing charges.

Teen arrested in fake police stop incidents in Hunterdon County

The teen, Dean Pluchino, 18, of Raritan Township, was taken into custody at a residence on Jan. 16, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renee M. Robeson and Raritan Township Police Chief Al Payne said in a joint statement.

Pluchino was charged with two counts of fourth-degree impersonation of a law enforcement officer and one count of fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

Charges filed in Raritan and Readington Township cases

The Readington Township Police Department also charged Pluchino with fourth-degree impersonating a law enforcement officer. Pluchino was released on pretrial monitoring with conditions.

Parents charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence

In addition to Pluchino’s arrest, his parents, David Pluchino, 51, and Reneen Pluchino, 49, were charged with fourth-degree conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

On Jan. 9, Raritan Township police received reports of a person attempting to pull vehicles over in an unmarked police car.

Readington Township police also took to social media to say they were aware of similar suspicious incidents in neighboring communities.

“Impersonating a law enforcement officer is a serious crime that erodes public trust and endangers the safety of the community. Anyone who falsely represents themselves as a police officer will be arrested and prosecuted,” according to a department statement on Facebook.

