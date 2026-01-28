🚨 Hillsborough man charged with killing his parents, months after they were found at home.

🏠 Wellness check turned deadly, ending with police shooting the armed suspect.

💔 Community mourns David Lin as a prominent advocate in New Jersey’s AAPI community.

HILLSBOROUGH — A 37-year-old township man has been charged with the murder of his parents in the family’s Hillsborough house four months ago.

Patrick J. Lin has remained hospitalized since police discovered the grim scene and recovered the bodies of David Lin and Jean Lin, both 69, on Sept. 25.

The husband and wife were both dead inside the family's home on Cornell Trail, as officers entered just before 6:30 p.m.

Police found their son still armed with a weapon. Two officers opened fire and shot him, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Victims died from blunt force trauma, prosecutor says

The victims were in two separate bedrooms on the second floor of the home. Each had been struck in the head and died of blunt force trauma.

Lin was taken to a hospital, initially listed in critical condition. He was now stable and remained under guard by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The use of force by Hillsborough Police remains under routine investigation by state prosecutors.

First-degree murder charges filed in January

On Jan. 16, Lin was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, and two third-degree weapons offenses.

Once released from the hospital, Lin will be held in Somerset County Jail.

Community mourns loss of AAPI advocate David Lin

The victims have been mourned by loved ones and the community, as David Lin was remembered as a lifelong advocate and mentor for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

“Giving. Giving to all. David Lin tirelessly gave his all to improving the livelihood of Asian American Pacific Islanders,” Daphne Kwok, former Executive Director of OCA - Asian Pacific American Advocates, said in a written statement in November.

“I was especially proud when he served on the school board, expanding his commitment to improving the lives of all students in his district,” she added.

“His warm personality, kind smile, and ferocious commitment toward making our community stronger will be so incredibly missed. May we find solace that his legacy lives on in the work that we will continue to do together,” Kendall Kosai, former Deputy Director of OCA - Asian Pacific American Advocates, said in a written statement.

A memorial fund in David Lin's name, to benefit the Japanese American Citizens League, had received nearly $24,000 in donations via a GoFundMe campaign, as of last month.

