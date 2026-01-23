It has to suck having your car stolen. Does misery love company? Would it help to know that you’re not alone and that maybe other states have it even worse?

Compare the Market did an analysis from multiple data sources such as the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer, National Insurance Crime Bureau, and more. What they discovered about New Jersey was interesting.

How bad is NJ for auto theft?

For all the scary news we heard the last few years about auto theft here, turns out we’re not nearly as bad as most other states. Yes we've had a problem with brazen thieves committing home invasions just to swipe key fobs from kitchen counters. Yes, police have had to warn us repeatedly about leaving key fobs in center consoles with car doors unlocked.

But most states last year had much higher auto theft rates. In fact, according to this report, New Jersey ranked 40th, meaning 39 other states had more automobiles stolen per capita than we did. Much more.

We had 144 automobiles stolen per 100k population. Compare that to the worst in the nation, Colorado, where it was 777 cars stolen per 100,000 population. The state where you were least likely to have your vehicle ripped off was New Hampshire, with 67 stolen per 100,000 population.

What do thieves want most?

Depends on the state.

Here in Jersey, the third most coveted car for thieves is the Honda CR-V.

In second place is a Ford pickup truck, such as the popular F-150.

But the car thieves go after most often in the Garden State is the Honda Accord. Doesn't it feel like it’s been this way for years?

What can you do?

“Car theft continues to impact motorists, particularly those driving popular and older vehicles,” Adrian Taylor, executive general manager of General Insurance, said. “Simple security measures such as steering wheel locks, alarms and GPS tracking devices can significantly reduce the risk of theft."

Those steering wheel locks, like The Club, does anyone see those anymore here? I recall them being big 25 years ago, but I couldn’t tell you the last time I spotted one.

Experts also say not to make the common mistake of not locking your doors or leaving your keys inside the car for convenience. Also, warming up your car in the dead of a New Jersey winter sounds tempting, but it makes it that much easier for thieves.