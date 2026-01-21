💲Cash collected during weekend Masses was stolen just days before Christmas

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A reward has been posted for information about the theft of cash collected just before Christmas at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said thieves entered the church in the Monmouth Junction section during the evening of Dec. 21. They got in through the ceiling by smashing sheetrock, then ransacked offices and pried open desks in search of the cash collected during three of four weekend Masses.

A ransacked office at to St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in South Brunswick Mon., Dec. 22, 2025 A ransacked office at to St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in South Brunswick Mon., Dec. 22, 2025 (South Brunswick police) loading...

Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips

Middlesex County Crime Stoppers has posted a reward of up to $1,000 for information the could lead to an arrest.

“I want to thank Middlesex County Crime Stopper for putting up this reward. Our detectives continue to follow leads, and we believe that one phone call or online tip will help. Anyone with information can provide the tip anonymously and receive a cash reward," Hayducka said in a written statement.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are still looking for video from around the church taken between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

