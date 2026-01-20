☑️ Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law limiting single-use utensils unless requested

Gov. Phil Murphy is done — but restaurants better be careful about sticking a plastic fork in him.

In the final hours of his term, Gov. Phil Murphy signed one of the most controversial bills on his desk. The legislation prohibits restaurants, food trucks, hospitals, schools and arenas from providing single-use utensils or condiment packets unless requested by a customer. Online ordering sites and apps would have to default to "no utensils or condiments."

Murphy signed the bill without comment.

The bill passed the state Senate with the support of state Sen. Declan O'Scanlan, R-Monmouth, who initially had objected to proposed fines of $1,000 to $2,500. O'Scanlan said the bill's sponsors reduced the fines.

"Would I rather have no bill? Probably. They reduced the fines by 90%, so that's pretty dramatic," O'Scanlon said. "If they're going to reduce the price by 90%, I have to be prepared to acknowledge that with some level of support."

Plastic forks in a takeout salad Plastic forks in a takeout salad (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Diner owner blasts ‘another stupid law’

The first offense now gets only a warning, the second offense is $100, and subsequent offenses are $250 each.

Peter Gromitsaris, owner of the Ewing Diner, bluntly calls it "another stupid law" that comes with more costs he will have to pass on to his customers.

Staff will need to be trained and he doesn't think customers are going to be happy. Gromitsaris also believes more small businesses and restaurants will be forced to close.

The new law takes effect in one year.

