Think about it: how great is a cheese plate?

Seriously, I know people give all the credit to a main course, but I’ll take a grazing table full of crackers, meats, and cheeses over a steak or a burger any day of the week.

What can I say? I love a good nosh.

The only thing that could make it better is someone putting it together for me for the event I’m hosting, which is why I want to tell you about a charcuterie and catering business that is about to open its first brick-and-mortar store in the Garden State.

Olive & Oak Olive & Oak via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Olive & Oak

Olive & Oak has been around since 2020, known for charcuterie boxes, grazing tables, breakfast boards, and general event catering.

The owner, Felicia Aschettino, recently announced on the company’s social media that they will be opening their café at the end of the month.

While an exact menu has not been posted on the company’s site, we can expect sandwiches, small bites, salads, desserts, and beverages to give you a taste of what they have to offer for catering.

Read More: Viral Miami Café is headed to NJ

Olive & Oak Olive & Oak via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Catering in Oceanport, NJ

They will have their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on March 28, 2026.

The café is located at 700 Oceanport Ave in Oceanport, NJ. The company plans to highlight products from local businesses as well.

If you’re interested in using their catering services for an upcoming event, you can find the company’s contact info on their website.

What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

Delaware Bay Beaches in Cumberland & Salem Counties Saturday February 21, 2026 was a gorgeous day along the Delaware Bay in Cumberland and Salem County NJ. It was the calm before the storm. When everyone else was attacking the supermarkets, I had a quiet day snapping photos along what I call Jersey's forgotten south west bay shore. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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