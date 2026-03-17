☑️'No Kings' protests against Donald Trump return March 28

☑️Over 50 events are planned across New Jersey

☑️Movement previously drew millions nationwide

Detractors of President Donald Trump are planning another day of "No Kings" protests this month.

The "No Kings" protests first began on June 14, 2025, as a "Day of Action" with 50 protests in 50 states. It was Trump's 79th birthday and the day of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade in Washington, an unprecedented show of the country's military hardware and soldiers.

There were actually eight separate protests around New Jersey demonstrating against the actions and policies of the Trump administration.

On Oct. 18, another 40 protests took place in 18 of the state's 21 counties under the "No Kings" banner, which drew an estimated 7 million protesters around the country.

No Kings protest NJ crowds (Courtesy: Somerset County Indivisible) No Kings protest NJ crowds (Courtesy: Somerset County Indivisible) loading...

March 28 demonstrations planned amid Trump foreign policy tensions

In the shadow of Trump's military action with Israel against Iran, another "No Kings" protest is scheduled for March 28. A map on the No Kings Coalition website shows 54 protests planned in New Jersey.

"As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country," the coalition says on its website. "If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken. We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite."

Events scheduled for New Jersey include the following

Click each link for more details. Event information may change without notice here.

Atlantic County

Atlantic City

Galloway

Hamilton (Atlantic)

Bergen County

Closter

Ramsey

Oradell

Rutherford

Teaneck

Camden County

Berlin

Pine Hill

Cape May County

Cape May Courthouse

Ocean City

Cumberland County

Bridgeton

Essex County

Bloomfield

Caldwell

East Orange

Glen Ridge

Montclair

Newark

South Orange

Gloucester County

Glassboro

Hudson County

Guttenberg

Hoboken

Jersey City

Secaucus

Weehawkin

Hunterdon County

Lambertville

Mercer County

Hightstown

Hopewell Valley

Lawrence

Princeton

Trenton

Middlesex County

Highland Park

Monroe Township

New Brunswick

Piscataway

Monmouth County

Freehold

Tinton Falls

Morris County

Denville

Madison

Montville

Morristown

Ocean County

Lacey

Lakewood

Long Beach Island

Toms River

Passaic County

Wayne

Somerset County

Somerville

Sussex County

Newton

Union County

Mountainside

New Providence

Plainfield

Rahway

Warren County

Hackettstown

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