‘No Kings’ protests return to NJ this week as Trump faces angry war backlash
☑️'No Kings' protests against Donald Trump return March 28
☑️Over 50 events are planned across New Jersey
☑️Movement previously drew millions nationwide
Detractors of President Donald Trump are planning another day of "No Kings" protests this month.
The "No Kings" protests first began on June 14, 2025, as a "Day of Action" with 50 protests in 50 states. It was Trump's 79th birthday and the day of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade in Washington, an unprecedented show of the country's military hardware and soldiers.
There were actually eight separate protests around New Jersey demonstrating against the actions and policies of the Trump administration.
On Oct. 18, another 40 protests took place in 18 of the state's 21 counties under the "No Kings" banner, which drew an estimated 7 million protesters around the country.
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March 28 demonstrations planned amid Trump foreign policy tensions
In the shadow of Trump's military action with Israel against Iran, another "No Kings" protest is scheduled for March 28. A map on the No Kings Coalition website shows 54 protests planned in New Jersey.
"As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country," the coalition says on its website. "If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken. We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite."
Events scheduled for New Jersey include the following
Click each link for more details. Event information may change without notice here.
Atlantic County
Hamilton (Atlantic)
Bergen County
Camden County
Cape May County
Cumberland County
Essex County
Gloucester County
Hudson County
Hunterdon County
Mercer County
Middlesex County
Monmouth County
Morris County
Ocean County
Passaic County
Somerset County
Sussex County
Union County
Warren County
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