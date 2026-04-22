New Jersey isn't known for having too many things that are cheap. We don't have cheap taxes. We don't have cheap tolls. We don't have cheap gas (although at one time we did).

However, there is one thing that is cheap in this state that we shouldn't take pride in. And that cheap thing is you and I.

OK, maybe not us specifically, but New Jerseyans as a whole. And why is that? Apparently, we're not the best with who or how we tip.

Who should we tip?

Before we get into which states are the worse for tipping in America (yes, New Jersey is on the list), who should should be getting tipped in the first place? And more importantly, how much should we be leaving?

Here's a quick guide of just a few of the occupations that are worthy of a tip.

The Ultimate Tipping Cheat Sheet: How Much to Tip at Everyday Places Here's the lowdown on when, where, and how much to tip, according to people who work in each business mentioned. Gallery Credit: CANVA

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And how does New Jersey rank?

Seems pretty straight forward as to who we should be tipping. But believe it or not, New Jersey isn't good at it at all. At least, not when you look at us collectively with every other state in the nation.

Here's a look at the top 10 worse states for tipping across the country. And as mentioned earlier, New Jersey has the dishonor of making the list.

10 U.S. States That Are the Worst at Tipping When it comes to leaving a tip for employees at a business these 10 states were ranked as the worst. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

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Why is New Jersey so bad at tipping?

Now before we rip ourselves apart over being the ninth worst in the nation for leaving a tip, there may be more to the story. Maybe we're not actually bad tippers, but have just become poor with it because of how expensive our state is.

That, and maybe New Jerseyans are tired of this new tip culture that has taken over the state. I personally fall into this category where I won't leave a tip if I'm doing all the work. I mean, what service am I paying for?

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Earned vs. Expected

Tips should be earned by those who work hard for it, like a server at a restaurant for example. But again, we shouldn't let today's tip culture stop us from tipping those who really deserve it.

New Jerseyans need to get better with their own tipping practices, but to the right people. The last thing we want is to is officially become the cheapest state in America for tipping.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.