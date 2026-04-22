Another iconic NJ diner closing, will become a car wash

Who needs a house out in Hackensack? I guess Billy Joel could now sing who needs a classic diner, either?

Love this or hate it, it’s been reported by NorthJersey.com that yet another iconic New Jersey diner has bitten the dust. And this one is big.

At a time when diners are struggling and many are closing, this one is extreme.

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The Coach House Diner on Route 4 in Hackensack abruptly and permanently closed a few days ago.

A hand-written sign was left taped to the door to meet customers with this news…

“DEAR VALUED CUSTOMERS, THIS IS A NOTICE OF PERMANENT CLOSURE!!

Thank you for your loyalty and support- It has meant everything to us. We have been honored to serve you and be a part of this community. With gratitude, Coach House.”

SEE ALSO: Restaurant famous for its giant mozzarella stick is closing

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This is a big deal because around 150 diners over the past decade have closed.

It’s a big deal because this one was around for the better part of half a century, since 1983. It’s a big deal because this was one of very few remaining 24-hour diners left in the state.

And it’s a big deal because this one doesn’t end with a new diner opening in its place. It ends with it being turned into a car wash.

SEE ALSO: Check out 2 of the best waterfront restaurants in New Jersey

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The property sale shows documentation indicating a national brand car wash company has bought it. It will just be a matter of time now before disco fries give way to undercarriage protection packages.

You hate to see it, but it’s really feeling like we’ll all be telling our grandchildren about these things that used to be called diners.

The final Dennis & Judi Diner Tour of New Jersey For years, fans of the Dennis & Judi show on New Jersey 101.5 enjoyed meeting the hosts on their popular diner tours. In honor of Dennis Malloy's retirement from the show this summer, the two hosts went on one last trip in July 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects Step back into the 1970s and explore the everyday objects that defined daily life — and might leave younger generations scratching their heads. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz