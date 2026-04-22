Red Bank kicks off beloved New Jersey event this weekend
It may be a cool week in New Jersey, but things are about to heat up in a big way as one of the states favorite types of events is about to hit the streets once again.
A lot of events, in fact, are right around the corner in New Jersey just waiting in the background to happen. We're talking local businesses. We're talking amazing food. We're talking great family activities. And of course, we're talking everything in between.
New Jersey is a treasure trove of events all season long, stretching all the way up to the holiday season. And springtime is typically when those events begin to kickoff.
But for a moment, let's forget about the beach, and forget about all the big concerts and carnivals. Instead, let's focus on our local downtowns. The ones we find ourselves in throughout the entire year.
That's where this celebration begins. And for the final weekend of April, that tradition is kicking off in Red Bank, Monmouth County.
Street Fair Season Returns for 2026
This weekend, the downtown streets of Red Bank will be transformed into one of the biggest street fairs you'll find in the area. And yes, it's among one of the earliest to happen in the state.
ALSO READ: What to expect at New Jersey's 2026 street fairs
The Red Bank Steet Fair is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Apr. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine. And I have to tell you, this particular street fair is packed very single year. Come on out and support our local downtowns in New Jersey.
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.