It may be a cool week in New Jersey, but things are about to heat up in a big way as one of the states favorite types of events is about to hit the streets once again.

A lot of events, in fact, are right around the corner in New Jersey just waiting in the background to happen. We're talking local businesses. We're talking amazing food. We're talking great family activities. And of course, we're talking everything in between.

New Jersey is a treasure trove of events all season long, stretching all the way up to the holiday season. And springtime is typically when those events begin to kickoff.

But for a moment, let's forget about the beach, and forget about all the big concerts and carnivals. Instead, let's focus on our local downtowns. The ones we find ourselves in throughout the entire year.

That's where this celebration begins. And for the final weekend of April, that tradition is kicking off in Red Bank, Monmouth County.

Jersey Prize Team with the Big Yellow Van at a Street Fair Mike Brant TSM loading...

Street Fair Season Returns for 2026

This weekend, the downtown streets of Red Bank will be transformed into one of the biggest street fairs you'll find in the area. And yes, it's among one of the earliest to happen in the state.

The Red Bank Steet Fair is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Apr. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine. And I have to tell you, this particular street fair is packed very single year. Come on out and support our local downtowns in New Jersey.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.