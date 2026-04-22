Strange bug derails NJ 101.5 morning show
In the midst of a serious conversation about the so-called "cancer cluster" in Keyport, our news anchor, Jen, Board Engineer Kathy, and I were distracted by a commotion in the producer screening room.
Apparently, a previously undiscovered bug entered the space where Thomas typically produces content and screens calls for air.
Strange bug crashes the show
We watched Producer Thomas, armed with a rolled bunch of papers, jumping and swatting furiously at something.
Of course, I asked him to check in through the glass on the not-always-working producer mic, and let us know what was going on. He explained that the intruder was hanging over his head and looked like a combo of a cricket and a spider.
To the search engine provided by the company and it looked very much like a spider-cricket, also known as a "spricket."
The good news is the critters are not harmful and eat paper scraps and cardboard, plus some other insects. Clearly, they have a balanced diet of protein and fiber.
Bug invader obliterated
Harmless, yes, possibly helpful too, but no one wants to work with a weird-looking multi-legged bug hovering overhead.
So, Thomas went to work and took down the intruder with one swift and powerful swing of the stacked and twisted paper.
Thomas 1; Bug Invaders: 0
LET'S GO Back to the '80s: The Coolest Cars and the Ads That Sold Them
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.