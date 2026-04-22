Strange bug derails NJ 101.5 morning show

In the midst of a serious conversation about the so-called "cancer cluster" in Keyport, our news anchor, Jen, Board Engineer Kathy, and I were distracted by a commotion in the producer screening room.

Apparently, a previously undiscovered bug entered the space where Thomas typically produces content and screens calls for air.

Photo by Thomas Trimarco Photo by Thomas Trimarco loading...

Strange bug crashes the show

We watched Producer Thomas, armed with a rolled bunch of papers, jumping and swatting furiously at something.

Of course, I asked him to check in through the glass on the not-always-working producer mic, and let us know what was going on. He explained that the intruder was hanging over his head and looked like a combo of a cricket and a spider.

To the search engine provided by the company and it looked very much like a spider-cricket, also known as a "spricket."

The good news is the critters are not harmful and eat paper scraps and cardboard, plus some other insects. Clearly, they have a balanced diet of protein and fiber.

Photo via Kathy Wagner Photo via Kathy Wagner loading...

Bug invader obliterated

Harmless, yes, possibly helpful too, but no one wants to work with a weird-looking multi-legged bug hovering overhead.

So, Thomas went to work and took down the intruder with one swift and powerful swing of the stacked and twisted paper.

Thomas 1; Bug Invaders: 0

LET'S GO Back to the '80s: The Coolest Cars and the Ads That Sold Them Whether you dreamed of cruising in a Porsche 944 like Jake Ryan, showing off in an IROC-Z, or riding shotgun with KITT from Knight Rider, the cars of the '80s had something for everyone. Some were fast, some were flashy, and some just got you to tennis practice. Keep scrolling to see the most iconic cars of the decade — and the ads that convinced us we needed them. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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