Another day of anti-Trump protests coming to several New Jersey towns

Another national day of protest is April 19 in New Jersey. In this photo, demonstrators gather in Washington, D.C., during the April 5 day of protest. (Getty Images for Community Change)

🔵 Demonstrations target Trump administration and others
🔵 Full list of events in NJ and metro areas

On one of the hottest days so far this season, demonstrators plan to turn up the heat on the Trump administration.

More than a dozen demonstrations and anti-Trump "Day of Action" events are planned from Philadelphia to Manhattan and across New Jersey. The events are part of a national day of protest promoted by a group called 50501 — which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

The day of demonstrations comes two weeks after the National Day of Action for Hands Off!, which staged numerous protests in New Jersey.

Not all of the April 19 events have the same organizers or theme. But all generally target MAGA world, and even some Democratic lawmakers not seen as sufficiently opposed to President Donald Trump's political movement.

Several of the protests in New Jersey are targeting Tesla, the car brand owned by the billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk.

Demonstrators hold up signs during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump at the Washington Monument in Washington, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
What is 50501 all about?

The 50501 movement describes itself as a "decentralized, people-powered network of resistance and resilience."

"We’re not affiliated with any one candidate or party. We’re multi-racial, multi-generational, cross-class, and led by people who believe in nonviolence, mutual care, and democratic values," its website says.

Demonstrators hold up signs during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump at the Washington Monument in Washington, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
🔵 List of Day of Action protests

Click the links for more detailed information.

 April 19 Day of Action events in New York

📣 NYC Declaration of Interdependence: March to Protect Migrants and the Planet
— Bryant Park

📣 Honk n' Wave
West Side Highway Protest

📣 Day of Action in Stuytown!

April 19 Day of Action events in the Philadelphia metro area

📣 April 19th Day of Action
— Langhorne

April 19 Day of Action events in Delaware

📣 Tell Avelo to Change Course
— New Castle

Demonstrators march during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
April 19 Day of Action events in New Jersey

📣 Rise Up Rally
Newton

📣 April 19 - Day of Action
West Caldwell

📣 April 19 - Day of Action
— Glen Ridge

📣 Tesla Takedown
— Springfield

📣 Hands Off
Lambertville

📣 April 19 - Day of Action
— Lawerence (Mercer)

📣 April 19 - Day of Action
Trenton

📣 No Kings
Atlantic City

