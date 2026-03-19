When I saw this, I had to do a doubletake. Did the price per gallon really shoot past the $6 mark?

I know gas prices are going up all throughout the state, but $6 gas is just ridiculous. In fact, it's probably the most expensive unleaded price any of us will see in New Jersey (as of Mar. 19, 2026, that is).

Look, if gas prices everywhere got to this point, I think it's safe to say most of us will stick to walking and only drive when necessary. There's just no way any of us in the right mind will stop at this station displaying such an astronomical price.

Fortunately for us, you can't fill your tank here (not that you'd want to anyway). Even if you wanted to pay those prices, or stop into the convenience stores, you'll never be able to.

That's because this brand new gas station isn't functional. Instead, it was built as a set for a movie shoot that just so happens to be taking place at the old Circle Liquor Store location off of Route 35 in Middletown.

Or, as I refer to it as, the famous evil clown parking lot.

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A "new" NJ gas station

If you don't remember seeing this gas station in Middletown, you're not alone. This movie set was built incredibly fast, and, quite honestly, it looks very impressive considering how fast it went up. I almost wish it would open to the public as I think it would do well here (well, maybe not with those gas prices).

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According to Patch, Middletown "cannot reveal any details about who is in the movie, including actors. The production companies are MRC and Truck Stop Productions."

Crews are expected to continue filming through late June. Once filming is complete, it'll go back to the empty evil clown parking lot we're all familiar with.

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A mystery movie

So for now, it's a mystery. What's this movie going to be about? And more importantly, is it a lens into what our gas prices are eventually going to be? I sure hope not.

If you have a chance, take a ride and check it out for yourself. But please keep in mind that it is an active movie set and filming may be taking place. That's why the lot is closed off... don't trespass.

But the fact that it's right by the evil clown makes it that much more interesting. It legit looks like a fully functional gas station in person. You have to love it when filming like this happens in New Jersey.

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ACTION! This historic building in Holmdel, NJ, used to film popular TV special It's open to the public year-round, even when film crews are in town. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.