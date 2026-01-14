One of the things I absolutely love about living in New Jersey is the shear amount of talent we have here in the state. From singers to dancers and everything in between, there's never a shortage of genuine Jersey talent.

The same can also be said for our very talented filmmakers. Throughout the state we see all types of films being produced by incredible Jersey talent. Again, it's one of the aspects of living in the Garden State that I absolutely love, and I know you do too.

Speaking of film, here's something really cool. Smodcastle Cinemas, the historic movie theater in Atlantic Highlands, NJ, owned by Jersey's own Kevin Smith, is hosting an incredible challenge for those filmmakers who are up for it.

The 37 hour challenge

This challenge is all about those short films, but you'll only have 37 hours to make it. That's from A to Z, and the film cannot exceed 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

According to Film Freeway, there will be "details that must appear in the film, including a prop, a character name and a line of dialogue chosen by us from one of Kevin Smith's films." And yes, filmmakers will only have 37 hours to create their masterpiece from start to finish.

When to shoot

The short film must be written, shot, and produced between 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, through 11 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 1. And if you win, your short film will be featured at Smodcastle Cinemas before the main attraction for a week. How cool is that?

All the details of this amazing challenge can be found here. Good luck to all those Jersey filmmakers who are up for the challenge. This is going to be amazing!

