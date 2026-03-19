Some NJ towns now allowing backyard homes. Is yours on the list?

In 2024, in one of the smartest moves that the Murphy administration ever pulled off,

a law pushed forward the idea of allowing accessory dwelling units (basically a small second home) on residential properties in New Jersey.

Many states already allow them, and of course, many New Jersey properties already have them, but those are grandfathered in. Until now, most towns in New Jersey have not allowed you to build a second home on your property.

But even though the state opened the door, it’s still up to each individual town to decide if they want to allow it.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

And that’s where things get very New Jersey.

Some towns are starting to say yes. Others are not.

But I have to say this idea actually makes sense for NJ.

We live in one of the most densely populated states in the country. Space is tight. Housing is expensive. And yet, you could have a perfectly good piece of property and not be allowed to use it in a way that actually helps your life.

If you own the land… shouldn’t you have a little more say in what you do with it?

I’m not talking about throwing up a high-rise in your backyard. I’m talking about a small, thoughtful second space. And of course, there would be rules.

Imagine this: Your parents get older. They want independence, but they also need you nearby. Your adult kid is trying to get on his feet without moving halfway across the country. Or let’s be honest. You could use a little extra income coming in every month to offset your insane property taxes. A small rental. A guest house. A place for family.

It’s practical, and it’s already happening in places like California, where they’ve realized this is one of the smartest ways to deal with housing shortages without overbuilding entire neighborhoods.

Here in New Jersey, we’re inching toward it. Some towns in Monmouth County are starting to allow it. And others are freaking out, and sometimes for no good reason.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

But this idea isn’t going away because, at the end of the day, it comes down to something simple: They make it tough to live here.

If you’ve worked hard enough to own a home and land in New Jersey, why shouldn’t you be able to use that space in a way that helps your family, your finances, and your future?

This might actually be one of the smartest housing ideas we’ve seen in a long time.

Now we just need the towns to say yes.

Here are the towns that have committed so far:

YES — These towns allow ADUs

• Asbury Park (Monmouth County)

• Bradley Beach (Monmouth County)

• Maplewood (Essex County)

• Montclair (Essex County)

• South Orange (Essex County)

• East Orange (Essex County)

• Princeton (Mercer County)

• Teaneck (Bergen County)

• Union Township (Union County)

MAYBE — Allowed but limited/restrictive

• Middletown (Monmouth County)

(Typically tied to affordable housing rules)

• Jersey City (Hudson County)

(Allowed in certain zoning situations)

MOST OTHER NJ TOWNS

• Still doesn’t clearly allow detached ADUs

• Or require variances (which can be tough to get)

• Or limit you to inside-the-home setups only

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈