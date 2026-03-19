Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday:

Matthew Hertgen (right) with public defender in court March 6 (via njcourts.gov) Matthew Hertgen (right) with public defender in court March 6 (via njcourts.gov) loading...

⚖️ Princeton man found not guilty by reason of insanity in brother’s killing

⚖️ Psychologist testified defendant had severe schizophrenia and “visions”

⚖️ He will likely be committed to a secure psychiatric facility after sentencing

TRENTON — A Princeton man accused of brutally murdering his younger brother — and the family’s cat — was in court Wednesday for a one-day bench trial.

Matthew Hertgen appeared before Superior Court Judge Robert Lytle, who found the defendant not guilty by reason of insanity.

The now 32-year-old Hertgen has been in custody since his arrest after brutally killing Joseph Hertgen last year.

Just one witness testified, a clinical and forensic psychologist who said that Matthew Hertgen was schizophrenic and had struggled with his mental health since 2021, Court TV reported.

“I think it’s important for me to say that when I saw him, and based on my record review, he has one of the most severe mental illnesses that I’ve seen,” Dr. Gianni Pirelli testified.

Hertgen suffered from frequent “visions,” including delusions and hallucinations that often took religious and apocalyptic overtones, Court TV reported.

Under state law, a defendant found not guilty by reason of insanity is typically committed to a psychiatric facility and remains under court supervision.

Map shows the unofficial location of the Test Track over the Atlantic Ocean between the Jersey Shore and the Delmarva Peninsula and the location of NAS Patuxent Map shows the unofficial location of the Test Track over the Atlantic Ocean between the Jersey Shore and the Delmarva Peninsula and the location of NAS Patuxent (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

💥Loud booms shook homes across Atlantic, Cape May, and Ocean counties

💥Officials say supersonic military test flights likely caused the noise

💥Some feared a meteor explosion but experts say that was unrelated to the booms

Supersonic military test flights identified as likely cause

The mystery of loud booms heard by many along the Jersey Shore has been solved.

Many posted to the Cape May Live Facebook group booms heard in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties early Tuesday afternoon. Some said it felt like an earthquake while others thought it might be a gusty wind.

• "We are in CH and it shook the house pretty good," one woman commented.

• "Yes, I felt it in Avalon~shook the whole place," another woman wrote.

• "Felt it 3 times in a row," one person wrote.

• "I felt it in Wildwood. My house shook," read another comment.

• "We felt it in Rio Grande," read a comment.

Public affairs officer Patrick Gordon from NAS Patuxent in Maryland told New Jersey 101.5 that aircraft from the base performed supersonic test flight operations early Tuesday afternoon in the test track about 3 miles east of the New Jersey coast.

"Any sonic booms in the area Tuesday were likely a result of the NAS Pax River flight operation," Gordon said.

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💰 Even with potentially larger refunds, simple filing mistakes can trigger IRS or New Jersey tax audits.

🎰 Unreported income like unemployment benefits or gambling winnings is one of the biggest red flags.

📑 Tax experts warn excessive deductions and repeated business losses can attract scrutiny.

It is tax time, and even though most Americans can expect a bigger refund this year, it’s still important to make sure your return is accurate.

President Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ did have some significant changes that can benefit New Jersey residents. Among the biggest changes is the ability to deduct more of your State and Local Taxes on your federal return.

No one likes to get a letter from the IRS saying their return is being reviewed.

Click the link for the top things to avoid that can trigger an audit from the IRS and New Jersey, according to a leading tax expert in New Jersey.

After years of protest, Upper Freehold officials are angered that space for warehouses will be turned into open space. (Allentown Borough NJ via Facebook) After years of protest, Upper Freehold officials are angered that space for warehouses will be turned into open space. (Allentown Borough NJ via Facebook) loading...

🌳 Monmouth County buys 115 acres to stop warehouse project, preserve open space.

💰 Upper Freehold officials warn the loss of $13M in taxes will hit residents.

⚖️ Fight over land use fuels debate on New Jersey’s warehouse-driven economy.

UPPER FREEHOLD — The mayor and council of this Monmouth County town are furious that land meant for warehouses will instead be preserved as open space.

The Monmouth County commissioners approved a plan to buy 115.5 acres of land in Upper Freehold off I-195 and Old York Road from developers. Thursday's 3-1 vote came after years of protests to stop developers from building warehouses on the Stein Property, as it's locally known. Instead, it will be preserved as open space.

The buy was championed by Allentown Mayor Thomas Fritts, who said the commissioners' vote was "a truly historic moment." Some of the largest protests came from residents of Allentown, which sits next to the land.

"Together, we have permanently protected another vital piece of our green belt —preserving our rich history, the historic byway, our residential neighborhoods, and our cherished village," Fritts said on social media.

However, there is fury from Upper Freehold Mayor Stanley Moslowski Jr. and the local council. They condemned the commissioners' decision, which takes away the town's autonomy over its land that was zoned for warehouses.

They also claim the new warehouses would have brought in vital tax revenues for the township for at least the next decade, said a resolution the officials sent to the Monmouth County commissioners. The warehouses would have generated $13 million in local taxes, including over $9.5 million in school taxes.

New Jersey is rolling out a new utility assistance program — but only for a limited group of families and only in select counties. (AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) New Jersey is rolling out a new utility assistance program — but only for a limited group of families and only in select counties. (AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

⚡ NJ saw the biggest electric bill jump in the U.S. in 2025, rising 16.9%.

⚡ Democrats blame Trump, but New Jersey leaders say there are other factors.

A new report from Democrats in Congress finds that electricity costs spiked more in New Jersey than in any other state last year.

In 2025, the Garden State saw a 16.9% increase in costs compared to the year before, according to the Joint Economic Committee minority. The average New Jersey household paid $1,800 for electricity over the whole year — that's $260 more than in 2024. According to U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, energy costs in New Jersey have soared 45% in two years.

The JEC report also said that national electric costs increased by 6.4%, or $110 more, in one year. Only Washington, D.C., beats New Jersey with a hike of 23.5% in 2025.

While the spike leads every other state, New Jersey doesn't pay more overall. It ranked 18th in that metric. In several states, like Connecticut and Maryland, the average household pays well over $2,000 a year for its electricity.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

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