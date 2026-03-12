Dear Fake Spring,

You beautiful, lying, manipulative tease.

You showed up out of nowhere like that friend who only calls when they need something, and yet… I fell for you again. I always do.

For those magical few days you gave us 70+ degrees at the shore, 80+ degrees in Vineland. Fake Spring, you gave us shorts.

Shorts!

Yet, you didn’t mean a word of it.

Will I miss you? Yes. Terribly.

Let me count the ways.

I’ll miss blasting The Outfield’s “Your Love” in my car with the windows down. Even at a red light, when the next car might get annoyed.

It’s one of the ultimate warm-weather songs, and if they’re not on the right side of Fake Spring history, that’s on them.

I’ll miss the craziness of seeing some huge snow mounds still desperately hanging on despite a sunny 80 degrees but clearly losing their battle.

I’ll miss the better mood we were all in. Even the guy who aggressively rides your bumper in the right lane on 195 backed off for a couple days.

I’ll miss my “Jaws” tank top. I actually got to wear it this week! Though I guess it can go to the back of the closet for another month or so until we have consistent weather.

Parting ways is such sweet sorrow, my charming Fake Spring. You had me under your spell.

But no more.

When you call on me next year, don’t expect me to answer.

Sincerely,

A bitter New Jerseyan who is mentally preparing for Winter to make a nasty return

