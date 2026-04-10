There are over 61 million Americans over the age of 65. That makes up 18% of the entire population.

In new data from Compare the Market, New Jersey ranks 25th in the country for best overall elderly care. The new study measured factors across the states, like life expectancy, hospital performance, access to care and nursing home quality, to determine each state’s elderly care.

SEE ALSO: The 20 best New Jersey towns for retirees

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The life expectancy here in New Jersey is 79.6 years. That ranks in the top three in the country, behind Hawaii at 80 years and Massachusetts at 79.8 years.

Where New Jersey fails in the Nursing Home Quality Index, which puts it at 33.9% and in the lower tier of the country. Other factors include a high rate of unplanned hospital visits at 6.5% and that figure is in the middle-low of the national average.

According to the study, New Jersey has only 80.4 advanced practice nurses for every 100,000 patients. That number is the second lowest of the top 25 states. Only Hawaii is lower at 75.8 nurses.

SEE ALSO: Why seniors in New Jersey prefer aging in place

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According to a study in 2025 by Triumph Law P.C., we are living longer. The longer we live the demand for elder care grows. We have not met that need; in fact, we are decreasing the care, facilities and personnel now to accommodate the elderly.

The fact remains that the number of beds available for elderly care is decreasing while the number of elderly people here in New Jersey and across the country continues to grow. There is a need for additional services and personnel to care for the elderly.

For more information on this study, you can follow this link.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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