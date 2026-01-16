According to a recent survey by San Francisco-based senior living technology Seniorly, a record 4.2 million Americans turned 65 in 2025. 75% of them said that they want to stay right there in their homes.

For many American seniors, the ability to stay home is not a decision with a senior living facility becoming their ultimate destination. That is not the case with New Jersey seniors.

They want, and most do, end up staying right where they are, at home.

Seniorly analyzed 10 factors in the 50 states and Washington DC, to determine the best states for aging in place in 2025. Factored into the mix were seniors’ risk of isolation, home health care quality, home health aide availability, emergency care timeliness, smart home adoption, housing costs, road safety, local walkability, food delivery access, and weather hazards. This was certainly a thorough list of factors to find the states that are best for seniors to age in place.

Other data analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control, Medicare and Medicaid Services, Census Bureau, Housing and Urban Development and others completed the research.

How New Jersey ranked

New Jersey ranked 3rd overall as the best state for aging in place. New Jersey ranks 2nd in the country for walking ability. Since New Jersey is the most densely populated state, it is easy to walk and find many retail shops, food markets, and restaurants.

New Jersey ranks 4th best in the country, with 31% of home health agencies receiving a 4.5-to-5-star rating.

Other positive factors resulted in New Jersey’s high life expectancy ranking.

While it is great to hear good news for those seniors who want and will stay at home, they face obstacles too, such as fighting the population density and higher costs for goods.

Another dismal factor is that the average time between emergency room arrival and departure is a long 185 minutes, which ranks 43rd.

New Jersey seniors aged 65 or older spend 30% of their income on housing, which is the worst in the country and ranks last.

If you are thinking of moving to Florida to serve out your elder years, forget it. The Sunshine State ranked dead last for seniors to live in place. So many factors are at the bottom of the rankings.

New Jersey seniors love their home, and they want to stay there as they age. New Jersey provides a good environment for them to do just that.

