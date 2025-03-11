The 20 best New Jersey towns for retirees

Despite having the highest property taxes in the nation and a reputation for residents wanting to find greener pastures, plenty of people choose to spend their golden years in New Jersey.

There's no lack of seniors in New Jersey. The median age throughout the United States is 38.7 years old. New Jersey is slightly older at 40.1 years old.

Nearly all the top 20 New Jersey towns with the most seniors are at the Jersey Shore.

Even during the summer, many beaches are relatively quiet. And during the off seasons, even the most popular shore towns can be tame.

Keep scrolling for the best New Jersey towns for retirees. 👇

Towns with oldest residents loading...

20—Wildwood Crest: Unlike Wildwood City next door, Wildwood Crest offers a quieter atmosphere and less crowded beaches. The dry town of around 3,094 residents is famous for its doo-wop-era architecture, which is as old as many of its residents. Wildwood Crest is also home to Madison Resort, which was ranked USA Today’s Best New Hotel of 2025.

attachment-Oldest 19 loading...

19 — Berkeley: This shore town of 44,222 is 50 miles east of Philadelphia and directly south of Toms River. The township offers senior bus trips around New Jersey weekly for residents who are at least 65 years old. Popular choices for 55+ living choices include the Holiday City and Silver Ridge communities.

attachment-Oldest 18 loading...

18 — Spring Lake: Around 18 miles north of Berkeley, Spring Lake is a wealthier community where the average home value sits above $1.2 million, according to Zillow. Also known as the “Irish Riviera,” Spring Lake has a slower boardwalk that features charming Victorian architecture.

attachment-Oldest 17 loading...

17 — Lavallette: One of many small shore towns along Route 35, Lavallette has just 1,836 residents. It’s situated just north of the chaos at Seaside Heights and Casino Pier, which can be ideal for grandkids who are visiting. During the summer, go to the Lavallette Yacht Club and get some drinks while you watch the regattas.

attachment-Oldest 16 loading...

16 — Seaside Park: On the other end of Seaside Heights is Seaside Park. The borough is even smaller than Lavallette. Seaside Park is home to the kid-friendly SeaSpray Park, but the vast majority of the boardwalk along Ocean Ave is ideal for taking walks. On the other side of the island, the local yacht club is a fun spot on weekends.

attachment-Oldest 15 loading...

15 — Long Beach: Located on the barrier island of the same name, Long Beach Township has 3,130 year-round residents but nearly 9,000 households for summer visitors. The median household income is $113,542. Residents 60 years old and older can find fitness programs and fun games at the St. Francis Community Center.

attachment-Oldest 14 loading...

14 — Weymouth: Located within the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve, Weymouth and its 2,645 residents are around 16 miles west of Atlantic City. With a few nearby campgrounds and a couple restaurants, Weymouth is perfect for those who like it quiet.

attachment-Oldest 13 loading...

13 — North Wildwood: North Wildwood is a shore community with 3,620 residents just north of the City of Wildwood. It has several inns and motels, plus multiple resorts, including Matador Oceanfront, Trylon Beach and Roman Holiday.

attachment-Oldest 12 loading...

12 — Ship Bottom: With around 1,009 people and a median household income of $111,250, Ship Bottom is a borough on Long Beach Island. Travelers coming from Route 72 will first see Hotel LBI followed by the Country Corner Market where they can get plants and fresh Jersey fruits. Ship Bottom has quite a few local restaurants and the Drifting Sands Oceanfront Hotel if you want a view of the beach.

attachment-Oldest 11 loading...

11 — Ship Bottom: Another small borough on Long Beach Island, Harvey Cedars is five miles north of Ship Bottom. Harvey Cedars has only 478 residents who, on average, have incomes of $148,333. It has three times as many houses as full-time residents. The fishing pier and sports courts at Sunset Park plus its long beaches offer plenty to do outside during warmer months.

attachment-Oldest 10 loading...

10 — West Wildwood: The smallest of its sisters, West Wildwood has only 564 residents. A tiny minigolf course and the Westside Saloon are about as exciting as it gets outside the marina but the famous resort city next door should be more than enough for anyone looking for a thrill.

attachment-Oldest 9 loading...

9 — Surf City: Another small shore town on Long Beach Island, Surf City has around 1,225 inhabitants and twice as many houses. There are coffee shops and restaurants up and down the main drag but life slows down considerably when it’s not summer down the shore.

attachment-Oldest 8 loading...

8 — Manchester: Around 35 miles east of Philadelphia, Manchester Township has 45,527 residents and is only the second town on this list with more than a few thousand people living there year-round. It has several communities for older residents including Crestwood Manor, Heritage at Whiting, and Renaissance at Manchester.

attachment-Oldest 7 loading...

7 — Sea Isle City: Despite having "city" in its name, Sea Isle City only has 2,079 residents. To stay in shape, Sea Isle has a year-round Sit-Fit Seniors program and a walking club.

attachment-Oldest 6 loading...

6 — Avalon: end of town for the Cape May Bird Observatory or south for a place to stay like the ICONA, the Concord Suites, or the Beachcomber Resort. The many harbors and long beach offer shore fun at any pace.

attachment-Oldest 5 loading...

5 — Stone Harbor: Continuing straight down the line, Stone Harbor is south of Avalon and is even smaller with 853 residents. For every resident, there are four units of housing. The Stone Harbor Bird Sanctuary is perfect for avian enthusiasts. Also worth checking out on a slower day is the Stone Harbor Museum.

attachment-Oldest 4 loading...

4 — Longport: Less than 900 people live in Longport during the offseason. The Ocean Bay, Longport Seaview, and Costa Videre condos are options for anyone who wants to live on the water. Check out the Longport Historical Museum and then head across the street to Ozzie’s for breakfast.

attachment-Oldest 3 loading...

3 — Rockleigh: The only town in North Jersey to make this list, Rockleigh has 519 residents. It’s home to the Bergen County Nursing Center. Meanwhile, the Rockleigh Golf Course is perfect for anyone who wants to tee off while the EPIC Golf Center is there for someone who wants to improve their game.

attachment-Oldest 2 loading...

2 — Cape May Point: Smaller still, Cape May Point has 155 locals. Peaceful attractions include the Cape May Lighthouse, the Cape May Bird Observatory, the local park, and the Arts and Sciences Center.

Towns with oldest residents loading...

1 — Tavistock: It’s the smallest municipality on this list by far – Tavistock has just a dozen residents. Nearly the entire borough is the Tavistock Country Club. Throughout New Jersey, only Walpack in Sussex County has fewer residents.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom