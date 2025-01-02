📦 An annual survey tracks moves in and out of states

📦 West Virginia recorded the highest share of inbound moves

📦 New Jersey tops the bad list

Once again, New Jersey ranks No 1. ... for folks wanting out.

At the same time, West Virginia appears to be seeing a greater share of inbound moves than any other state.

According to a state-by-state survey from United Van Lines, the Garden State recorded the highest share of outbound moves in 2024. Of all the New Jersey moves tracked by the company, 67% were outbound.

According to the 48th annual survey, six areas in New Jersey ranked among the 25 metro areas with the highest share of outbound moves:

⚫ Bergen-Passaic (78%)

⚫ Newark (72%)

⚫ Middlesex-Somerset-Hunterdon (67%)

⚫ Trenton (66%)

⚫ Jersey City (65%)

⚫ Monmouth-Ocean (65%)

“The annual study highlights how economic disruptions, including inflation and a nationwide housing affordability crisis, are reshaping where and why Americans choose to move,” said Eily Cummings, United Van Lines Vice President of Corporate Communications. “Movers are discovering that there are numerous cities and regions where they can achieve both economic relief and a rich, rewarding life experience.”

The following states recorded the highest shares of inbound moves in 2024:

⚫ West Virginia

⚫ Delaware

⚫ South Carolina

⚫ District of Columbia

⚫ North Carolina

⚫ Alabama

⚫ Rhode Island

⚫ Oregon

⚫ Arkansas

⚫ Arizona

The top outbound states:

⚫ New Jersey

⚫ Illinois

⚫ New York

⚫ California

⚫ Massachusetts

⚫ North Dakota

⚫ Wyoming

⚫ Mississippi

⚫ Nebraska

Mississippi and Nebraska are new to the outbound list. New Jersey, California, Massachusetts, New York, and Illinois have all been included on the last in each of the past five years.

