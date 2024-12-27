Kitchen’s closed: These NJ restaurants couldn’t survive in 2024

Everybody needs to eat, but maybe New Jersey just has too many options.

The year 2024 marked the last day of operations for many restaurants across the Garden State.

Some were major chains that had to cut locations in order to stay afloat financially. Others were independent operations that couldn't get the foot traffic they had been hoping for.

Below is a rundown of some of the sit-down and fast-casual restaurant closures that occurred in 2024, as well as a recent announcement about a few eateries scheduled to close in early 2025.

NJ restaurant closures

RED LOBSTER AP Photo/James A. Finley, File loading...

⚫ Red Lobster

The largest seafood restaurant chain in the world is down to just 12 locations in New Jersey. Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in May 2024 and later announced plans to shutter locations, including a few in the Garden State.

⚫ TGI Fridays

In late October, the restaurant chain abruptly closed numerous locations across the U.S., including a handful in New Jersey. Several locations also closed their doors to begin 2024. New Jersey is now home to fewer than 10 TGI Fridays locations.

⚫ It's Greek to Me

After 30 years in business, the Greek restaurant stopped operating in Ridgewood in November. You can still find It's Greek to Me in Clifton and Fort Lee.

Mister C's (Facebook) Mister C's (Facebook) loading...

⚫ Mister C's Beach Bistro

Oct. 20 was the last day of waterfront dining at Mister C's in Allenhurst. The owners made the decision when their lease was set to expire.

⚫ Da Mimmo

The family-run business that was featured on "Kitchen Nightmares" served its last dish on Sept. 30 in Dumont.

The Wild Burrito via Facebook The Wild Burrito via Facebook loading...

⚫ The Wild Burrito

The end of summer 2024 was the end of the line for The Wild Burrito, a Tex-Mex eatery in Wildwood. The spot operated for 13 seasons.

⚫ Good Dog Bar

The concept of a dog-friendly bar works well in Philadelphia, but not in Atlantic City, apparently. The restaurant along Atlantic Avenue closed in August, less than two years after opening.

⚫ Vitale's Restaurant

The Italian restaurant in Teaneck closed in November, after 46 years of delicious business. The restaurant's owner chose to retire, according to NJ.com.

⚫ Chuck Lager

"America's tavern" closed its Barrington location in September. It opened in August 2020. Now, the closest location is in Delaware.

⚫ Morristown restaurants

In mid-December, Mehtani Restaurant Properties announced that Mehndi, Ming II, and SM23 would be closing on Jan. 4, 2025. All three are located at Headquarters Plaza on Speedwell Avenue.

