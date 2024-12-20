🚨 2024 was the last year for many retail locations in New Jersey

A number of New Jersey retailers had to call it quits in 2024.

Businesses either completely erased their footprint this year or made the decision to close select locations in New Jersey. In many cases, the benefits of remaining open hasn't been able to keep up with the cost of doing business.

New Jersey 101.5, unfortunately, reported on several of these "closing soon" announcements in 2024, from local mom-and-pop shops, to bankruptcy declarations by major chains.

Black Friday shoppers at the Walden Galleria's Macy's in Buffalo, NY., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Black Friday shoppers at the Walden Galleria's Macy's in Buffalo, NY., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) loading...

Some businesses started the process of closing in 2024 and will officially turn off the lights in 2025.

The year represents a snapshot of the changing brick-and-mortar landscape — consumers have less of a need to buy certain products in store. But a location left barren by one name can be taken over by another, as demand grows for operations such as urgent care and kids' activities.

NJ closures in 2024

Below is a rundown of some of the closures and announcements covered by New Jersey 101.5 over the past 12 months.

In some cases, where companies have been tight-lipped about reorganization, it's unknown whether New Jersey locations will definitely be impacted.

Stop & Shop in Howell, on Nov. 1, 2024 (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) Stop & Shop in Howell, on Nov. 1, 2024 (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

⚫ Stop & Shop

The supermarket chain announced in July that 10 New Jersey locations would be closing. All 10 went dark by Oct. 31. Stop & Shop still has dozens of locations in the Garden State.

⚫ The Body Shop

In March, the cosmetics and skin care company abruptly ended in-store operations in the U.S. At the time, it was believed that The Body Shop had four New Jersey locations.

⚫ Party City

Corporate employees were told on Dec. 20 that it would be their last day of employment. Operations at New Jersey's 25 locations will be winding down in the weeks ahead.

⚫ BuyBuy Baby

After a brief "comeback," the big-box retail chain announced in October 2024 that it would be closing stores again. There are four New Jersey locations.

⚫ "Dollar" stores

Family Dollar announced in March that about 600 of its approximately 8,000 U.S. locations would be closing by fall 2024, along with select Dollar Tree locations. The move is the result of a "store portfolio optimization review" — the "dollar" concept is still very much alive in New Jersey.

LL Flooring, Mount Holly (Google Street View) LL Flooring, Mount Holly (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ LL Flooring

Late summer hosted a roller coaster of news for the flooring retailer. Eventually, LL Flooring's footprint shrunk by more than half. The business announced that it would be going back to its original name, Lumber Liquidators.

⚫ Salt Life

The beach clothing chain started liquidation sales in November at all brick-and-mortar locations. The chain had a store in Long Branch.

⚫ Macy's

In February, the department store chain announced that about 50 stores would be closing over the next several months. In late 2024, the number of imminent closures grew to 65. New Jersey has dozens of Macy's locations, for now.

Ron Jon Surf Shop, Ocean City (Google Street View) Ron Jon Surf Shop, Ocean City (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ Ron Jon Surf Shop

The surf shop's Cape May County location closed in early October. The original location, in Ship Bottom, is still running.

⚫ Holly Street Home

Nov. 17 was the last day of operations for the home decór store located in Jackson Premium Outlets. The owner plans to keep the business going online and at markets.

⚫ Pharmacy chains

Big names such as CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens have been closing select locations for a while, and the trend continued in 2024. Dozens of Rite Aid locations shut down in New Jersey this year alone. In October, Walgreens announced that 1,200 locations would be closing by the end of 2026. Walgreens has locations in close to 200 New Jersey towns.

Sam Ash Music in Cherry Hill(Google Maps) Sam Ash Music in Cherry Hill(Google Maps) loading...

⚫ Sam Ash

The music chain announced in May that all of their retail locations, including two stores in New Jersey, would be taking a bow.

⚫ Advance Auto Parts

No specific locations have been announced yet, but the auto parts chain said in November that about 700 stores would be shutting down in 2025.

Big Lots South Plainfield (Google Maps) Big Lots South Plainfield (Google Maps) loading...

⚫ Big Lots

Going-out-of-business sales are underway at all locations. There's a chance the company could find a buyer in early 2025.

