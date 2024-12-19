Big retailer to launch ‘going out of business’ sales at all 18 NJ stores
Another large retailer in New Jersey has announced it will launch going out of business sales at all remaining stores.
In November, Big Lots received court approval for the sale of its assets and business operations to Nexus, an affiliate of Nexus Capital Management.
The sale was expected to close in early December — but on Thursday, Big Lots said that deal did not seem to be happening, after all.
So, all remaining locations would be selling off inventory, even as the company remained hopeful that it might find a new buyer by January 2025.
In addition to housewares and furniture, Big Lots stores have also been community sources for buying some groceries, including staples like milk and eggs.
Back in August, Big Lots announced a round of more than 300 store closures nationwide, at a time when there where more than two dozen left in state.
As of December, there were 18 Big Lots stores left in NJ:
▪️ Barnegat
▪️ Beverly
▪️ Brick
▪️ Cape May
▪️ Cape May Court House
▪️ Cherry Hill
▪️ Clifton
▪️ Dover
▪️ Hamilton
▪️ Jersey City
▪️ Lumberton
▪️ Middletown
▪️ Millville
▪️ Sicklerville
▪️ Somers Point
▪️ South Plainfield
