Another retailer is announcing big closures of brick-and-mortar locations nationwide, beginning on Friday.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Big Lots announced it would close as many as 315 stores.

Big Lot's offers discounts on furniture, home goods, and other products. They currently list 27 New Jersey locations on their website.

Company officials had previously said they expected to close 30-40 stores by the end of 2024 but have upped that number more than seven times the original estimate.

Citing a drop in sales of 10% from 2023, the company says they were forced into the decision to scale back physical locations across the United States.

"The U.S. economy has continued to face macroeconomic challenges including elevated inflation, which has adversely impacted the buying power of our customers," the company said.

New Jersey Big Lots locations

✔ Barnegat

✔ Beverly

✔ Brick

✔ Cape May

✔ Cape May Court House

✔ Cherry Hill

✔ Clifton

✔ Dover

✔ East Brunswick

✔ Freehold

✔ Glassboro

✔ Hamilton

✔ Jersey City

✔ Lumberton

✔ Mays Landing

✔ Middletown

✔ Millville

✔ North Bergen

✔ Ocean

✔ Phillipsburg

✔ Sicklerville

✔ Somers Point

✔ South Plainfield

✔ Toms River

✔ Union

✔ West Deptford

✔ Woodbridge

Which Big Lots are closing

The company has begun closing sales at dozens of locations but has yet to confirm all the locations targeted for closure.

More than 1,300 locations are listed on the Big Lots website.

Initial closures were listed in California and Ohio.

None of the New Jersey locations have specifically been listed for closure as of this morning.

Closing trend continues

Many retailers were struggling before the pandemic hit. Pandemic restrictions accelerated the number of closures with many historic brand names filing for bankruptcy and announcing massive downsizing.

The investment firm UBS projected as many as 50,000 retail stores would close by 2027.

The surge of closures has left many malls in New Jersey empty and without the anchor stores that drew in many customers.

