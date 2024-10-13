7-Eleven closing nearly 450 more locations – What about NJ?

Wow. It really feels like the closers never end sometimes. Think about how many of your favorite stores were open one day, only to shutter the next. Well OK, maybe not overnight, but it does tend to happen quickly.

Just take a look at how many from yesteryear have closed that almost feel like they were open yesterday around the Great Garden State.

Wasn't that quite the throwback? It's so hard to imagine that New Jersey was once populated all over the state with so many former retailers. It just goes to show how fast things can change as time goes by.

It also points to the importance of giving your favorite stores some business here and there in person and trying to limit online activity, even if it's with them. Give them a reason to keep their physical door open for years to come.

And it doesn't just have to be the big box locations either. Sometimes, the smaller places matter just as much. This also holds true for popular convenience store chains, such as 7-Eleven.

Is NJ affected?

Right on the heels of their last announcement in June of planned closures, 7-Eleven has announced additional closures will be underway in the near future. According to NPR, 444 underperforming stores will be shuttering with cigarette sales being cited as one of the primary reasons.

As for which particular stores will be affected? That hasn't been announced yet, which means we don't know yet if any of the New Jersey locations will make the chopping block. Hopefully, the Garden State will be spared, but time will tell.

