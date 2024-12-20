⚫ Corporate workers were blindsided on Friday

⚫ All retail locations will be closing, according to reports

⚫ The company was promoting its rebound from bankruptcy in early 2024

A New Jersey-based retail chain that had a reason to celebrate earlier this year is now going dark.

After decades of serving the public as a one-stop for party supplies, Party City is ceasing operations at all brick-and-mortar locations, according to CNN.

With the move, Party City joins a long list of retailers who've decided to call it quits in 2024.

The CNN report says corporate employees were told on Friday that this would be their last day of employment.

In-store employees still have some time before they'll be dismissed for good, but operations are expected to begin winding down "immediately."



Party City Party City loading...

Corporate staffers were told to leave headquarters, in Woodcliff Lake, on Dec. 10, according to reports. Then security locked the doors.

And two weeks ago, a Party City product development team was told to pull the cord on its yearly trip with vendors, CNN said. The trip was considered a safety risk because Party City stopped paying its suppliers.

According to calls made to a few Party City locations, stores still plan to be open for a while, as the company winds down operations.

Nine months ago, the specialty retailer excitedly promoted a new store format, as part of a rebound from a bankruptcy filing in 2023.

There are 25 Party City locations, according to the store's website.

Party City has locations in the following towns:

🎈 Bridgewater

🎈 Clark

🎈Clifton

🎈 Delran



🎈 Deptford



🎈 East Hanover



🎈 Eatontown

🎈 Edgewater

🎈 Hazlet



🎈 Howell



🎈 Jersey City



🎈 Kenilworth



🎈 Mays Landing



🎈 Millville

🎈 Mount Laurel



🎈 North Bergen



🎈 Paramus

🎈 Princeton

🎈 Rockaway

🎈 Sicklerville

🎈 South Plainfield



🎈 Trenton



🎈 Voorhees

🎈 Watchung



