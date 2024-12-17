Drones over schools? NJ considering new crackdown on pilots

⚫ A proposed law creates penalties when drones fly close to school property

⚫ The bill specifically goes after drones that are hovering and surveilling

⚫ Critics of the proposal say it'd be tough to enforce

As the Garden State works to learn more about the countless drone sightings that have been occurring on nearly a nightly basis, legislators are considering a proposal that would crack down majorly on the use of unmanned aircraft above school buildings.

The Assembly Public Safety and Preparedness took an hour of testimony on Monday about a bill that creates penalties for certain uses of drones above schools.

The committee was instructed to keep the conversation centered specifically on the bill, and not on the drone mystery that's perplexing officials in New Jersey and at the federal level.

The proposed law, which was only discussed and not voted on, would create disorderly offenses for people who:

⚠ Knowingly operate a drone below 250 feet over a school building/grounds for the purpose of conducting surveillance or gathering information, without prior authorization from a school or district official

⚠ Knowingly operate a drone below 250 feet over a school building/grounds and remain in that area, without prior authorization from a school district or official

⚠ Use the building or grounds of a school as a takeoff or landing area for a drone

The offense could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail, the bill says.

Innocent drones vs. Mischievous drones

"This is not about being anti-drone in any way," said Assemblyman David Bailey, D-Gloucester, a primary sponsor of the measure. "We're talking specifically about those who are hovering and surveilling."

Lawmakers and advocates said the bill does not go after the soccer coach who wants to take an overhead video of practice. Even a realty company could be free to take footage of schools from above to promote an area to clients, as long as they receive permission, lawmakers said.

The bill has Republican and Democratic co-sponsors.

There are concerns the legislation doesn't hold much weight. Ron Leach, a drone consultant and a veteran of the New Jersey State Police, told lawmakers that the Federal Aviation Administration preempts any kind of drone law a state might pass.

"We have to go and teach people, get some behavioral modification in place," Leach said. "Police officers get called to a drone job and they don't know what to do."

Following the hearing, Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, expressed his frustration with the conversation's limits — New Jersey is in the middle of a "drone emergency," yet a drone expert couldn't be asked any questions about it.

“It’s unacceptable that we’re dealing with a sustained, serious drone threat in our skies, yet we’re handcuffed from asking the real questions that matter,” Kanitra said following the hearing. “We had a panel of experts right in front of us, and the opportunity to explore practical solutions beyond the bill was squandered."

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Somerset, chair of the Assembly Public Safety and Preparedness Committee, expressed concerns with the bill from the start of the hearing.

Danielsen, a drone pilot, said the bill's language is vague and raises too many questions. In response to concerns about drones taking pictures or videos of students, Danielsen said kids are in front of hundreds of cameras each day at school.

"Then let's make all cameras illegal," he said. "Are we at that point now?"

