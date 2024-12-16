NJ man accused of criminal mischief in baffling drone case

An Atlantic City man has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of using drones to wreak havoc in the area.

Anthony Spina, 31, is officially charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

The news comes as New Jersey residents and officials seek answers related to countless drone sightings across the state on a nightly basis.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Spina "agreed with another known individual" to use drones between June 1 and Sept. 1, 2023, to drop dye packs into commercial and residential swimming pools.

The dye packed turned the pool water yellow/green, alarming property owners and causing damages worth at least $2,000, according to officials.

New Jersey 101.5 has confirmed that the defendant's brother, Patrick Spina, is the co-defendant in this case. Patrick Spina was the owner of heating and cooling company at the time of his arrest in September 2023.

SEE ALSO: Dangerous driving behaviors that are too common in NJ

In August, officials allege, Anthony Spina dropped dye packs into the pool of the same condominium complex multiple times, causing damage.

According to officials, the Federal Aviation Administration was involved in the case. Tracking software managed to connect the drone flights to the Spina brothers. At least one drone and multiple digital devices were seized, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to call the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7800.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow