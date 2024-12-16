Look out, NJ: These dangerous driving behaviors are far too common

Driving carefully doesn't guarantee you'll get somewhere in one piece. Because chances are, a lot of the folks driving around you don't feel like following rules or keeping their eyes solely on the road.

In an annual report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, drivers appear well aware of which behaviors shouldn't be exhibited behind the wheel, but many admit say they engage in these behaviors themselves.

"We just see this 'Do as I say, not as I do' attitude," Shani Jarvis, outreach manager for AAA Northeast, told New Jersey 101.5.

Overall, there are more drivers in the U.S. that engage in risky behaviors than those who steadfastly follow the rules of the road, according to the updated index.

According to the 2024 results, 93% of drivers recognize the dangers of texting, emailing and reading while driving. Still, about a quarter of drivers say they've sent a text or email while driving. More than a third admit to reading a text or email while operating a vehicle.

In the survey, 27% of respondents admitting to running at least one red light in the previous 30 days. Nearly half admit to driving 15 mph over the posted speed limit on a highway.

An alarming 7% of respondents admitted to engaging in drunk driving over the past month. One in five drivers say they were behind the wheel while "drowsy."

"Driving is a very difficult task and we have to be at the top of our game," Jarvis said. "We have to be paying attention, focused, awake, and ready to do what we have to do behind the wheel."

