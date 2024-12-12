NJ considering new license plate to commemorate special occasion

⚫ A proposed law calls for a new license plate in New Jersey

⚫ The special design commemorates a major anniversary

⚫ The state can only issue them when there's enough demand

A major birthday is coming up, and New Jersey may introduce a way for you to show your love for the big moment.

A Senate committee has approved a proposed law that requires a new design of the Garden State license plate.

Specifically, the new plate would be designed to acknowledge America's 250th birthday. July 2026 will mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

For years, New Jersey and individuals towns and counties have been planning for the semiquincentennial. This measure gets the ball rolling on the license plate idea so that if it were to become law, a design can be chosen in time for 2026.

“New Jersey played a pivotal role in the American Revolution, serving as a key battleground for many important conflicts,” said Sen. Jim Holzafpel, R-Ocean, a sponsor of the measure. “This license plate commemorates the state’s significant contributions to our nations fight for independence and highlights the sacrifices made by New Jerseyans."

But officials aren't certain there will be enough demand for the commemorative plates. The bill says the Motor Vehicle Commission would not be able to produce or issue any plates until the agency has at least 500 applications for them.

There would be a $50 application fee, and a $10 annual renewal fee for the special plates. According to the bill, fees collected would be deposited into a fund that's devoted to preserving Revolutionary War sites throughout the Garden State.

The Senate Transportation Committee approved the measure by a vote of 6-0 on Dec. 5.

A separate measure from Holzapfel would let the public come up with designs for the 250th-birthday plates. That proposal has not been considered by a legislative panel.

