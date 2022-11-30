NJ spending $25M preparing for America’s 250th birthday

🎇 In 2026, the U.S. will celebrate 250 years since the Declaration of Independence

⭐ New Jersey expects hundreds of thousands of visitors to historic sites

🏛️ Officials released a list of 10 sites that will receive funding

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday.

The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.

“Every good party needs planning,” Murphy said. “And when that party is going to celebrate the 250th birthday of our nation, we need to start that planning a little sooner.”

Murphy said the state is going to step up efforts to emphasize its history, including more battles and skirmishes fought here in the Revolutionary War than anywhere else.

“We have not punched at our weight, and I will commit to you as long as I’m governor, we’re going to punch at our weight in terms of telling the story of the importance of New Jersey in the tale of the American Revolution,” he said.

“New Jersey is incredibly historic,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, “and our role in the Revolutionary War is second to none – but often overlooked, even for New Jerseyans.”

Murphy said hundreds of thousands of visitors will travel from around the world to visit Revolutionary War historic sites in connection with the semiquincentennial anniversary and that the state must be ready.

“Having Rev War sites that are ready and able to receive visitors from across the state, the country and across the world is an essential ingredient for New Jersey taking its rightful place as a cornerstone of our nation’s founding story,” said Carrie Fellows, executive director of the Crossroads of the American Revolution Association.

The $25 million will come from the state’s share of federal American Rescue Plan funds. It will be spent on projects at:

Washington Crossing State Park

Trenton’s Old Barracks

Battle Monument in Trenton

Princeton Battlefield State Park

Monmouth Battlefield State Park

Proprietary House in Perth Amboy

The Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield

Wallace House in Somerville

Boxwood Hall in Elizabeth

Rockingham in Kingston

Also in 2026, some of the World Cup soccer tournament will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford – including possibly the final match, which could be played right around Fourth of July weekend. The date and venue haven’t yet been announced.

Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com

