Yum! More PrimoHoagies locations are coming to New Jersey
With so many places to get a sandwich, you need to be exceptional to stand out. One shop has really made an impact in the Garden State and they are showing no sign of slowing down.
For over three decades, PrimoHoagies has been serving quality sandwiches made with the finest meats, cheeses, and award-winning seeded bread.
They started in Philadelphia in 1992 and have been expanding ever since. With four locations already in the Garden State, the sandwich chain is planning on opening more.
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More PrimoHoagies are coming to New Jersey
According to Primo’s website, there are two more shops “coming soon,” so more New Jerseyans will have a chance to try their famous hoagies (or “subs,” depending on where in the state you grew up).
They say that what they make is more than just a sandwich, it's a “culinary masterpiece.”
Whether you call it a hoagie or a sub, one thing's for sure - you can taste the Primo difference.
Besides their famous hoagies, PrimoHoagies also serves up a variety of Philly cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, chips, drinks, cookies, rice pudding, dirt pudding, and more.
PrimoHoagies has four current locations in the Garden State:
🔴 2222 Route 33 in Hamilton Square, NJ
🔴 238 Scotch Rd in Ewing, NJ
🔴 611 W Route 130 in Burlington City, NJ
🔴 3111 Route 38 West in Mt Laurel, NJ
The two new PrimoHoagies spots will be at 432 W. Union Ave in Bound Brook, NJ and 25 NJ-31 Ste 18 in Pennington, NJ.
You can see all that they have to offer on their website
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.