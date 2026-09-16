One of my favorite activities to do year round is to just get outside and enjoy the trails. Whether it's winter, spring, summer, or fall, I just love to be somewhere that's not indoors.

My twin sons are also that way (well at times they are). In fact, the thing they wanted to do on their last day of summer vacation this year was hike a stretch of the Appalachian Trail in New Jersey.

It was damp and humid the day we did it, but they didn't care. As long as we got that hike in that's all that mattered. We went on a stretch from I-80 up to Sunfish Pond, which is by the entrance into the Delaware Water Gap.

But something struck me about that hike that seemed to be a bit odd. Despite the warmth and humidity, where were all the mosquitoes?

Canva No to mosquito bites

A lack of mosquitoes?

I know, seems odd, right? How could there be very few to no mosquitoes during the final weeks of summer? Especially on a day like that when the humidity was high and the temperatures were warm.

But it wasn't just that. Have you noticed mosquitoes seemed to be more at bay this year? I'm not saying mosquitoes were completely gone, not by a long shot. But there did seemed to be a lot less this past summer.

Hey, that's a good problem to have. If we can have this every year I'd say that's a win.

But why less mosquitoes? How come they didn't seem to be as problematic this year then in years past? Although I'd like to think our really cold winter played a role, most sources on that say it isn't true.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Were there really less?

Again, it's just an observation we noticed. But what are your thoughts are on this? Have you noticed less mosquitoes this past summer? And if so, why do you think that is? I can't be the only one who's been bitten less by them.

NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most Plus the colors that help repel them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Beautiful sunflower fields at Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ Late summer to early fall is a great time to check out the sunflowers. An absolutely beautiful walk. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.