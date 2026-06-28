Delicious new restaurant in Central New Jersey

Is there anything worse than being hungry at work? You need food, but you’ve got nothing to eat.

It happened to me last week when I didn’t bring leftovers for lunch, and I knew it was going to be a problem.

The good news is, I found my new go-to spot. They just opened in March of this year, and they’re already a smashing success. That place is Ewing Eats.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media

They’re located at 1400 Parkway Avenue, Unit B1 in Ewing, New Jersey.

I don’t have the ability to leave work, so I had to DoorDash my food, and it still tasted like it was right out of the oven.

I ordered their buffalo chicken cheese fries, and I’m not exaggerating when I say this: it was one of my favorite things I’ve ever had.

The chicken was crisped to perfection, the buffalo sauce was just the right amount, and the fries weren’t soggy or soft. They still had a crispness to them.

The Buffalo chicken cheese fries also come with jalapeño poppers mixed in, scallions and ranch dressing.

They’ve got a wide variety of loaded fry options on their menu. Like the honey garlic surf and turf fries, smash burger cheese fries, and cheesesteak fries. I will be trying all of these options for sure.

You can find the rest of their delicious menu here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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